Eagles agree to terms with defensive tackle Kentavius Street

The Eagles agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Kentavius Street, the team announced Thursday. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Street, originally a 2018 fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of North Carolina State, played last season for the New Orleans Saints.

The 6-foot-2, 287-pounder registered career highs in 2022 in sacks (3 1/2), pressures (nine), and tackles (29) over 518 defensive snaps (46%).

Street, who turns 27 in May, will help provide additional depth on the interior D-line after the Eagles lost pass rusher Javon Hargrave to the 49ers in free agency. The Eagles also re-signed veteran Fletcher Cox to a one-year deal. Other defensive tackles on the depth chart include: 2021 first-round pick Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Marvin Wilson.

The Eagles have signed six other external free agents over the past three weeks: quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Rashaad Penny, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Greedy Williams, and safeties Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds.