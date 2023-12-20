Eagles’ Landon Dickerson expected to miss Giants game due to thumb surgery

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson is scheduled to undergo surgery on his thumb, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Dickerson, a 2022 Pro Bowler, is expected to miss the team’s upcoming game on Monday against the New York Giants, a source said, although the team does not plan to place him on injured reserve.

Dickerson has started all 14 games this season. His injury adds to a cloud of uncertainty at offensive line; right guard Cam Jurgens was sidelined during the team’s recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a pectoral injury. Reserve Sua Opeta started in place of Jurgens.

Other reserve offensive guards include Tyler Steen and Jack Driscoll.

Dickerson, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama.