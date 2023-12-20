Eagles’ Landon Dickerson expected to miss Giants game due to thumb surgery
Dickerson, the starting left guard, missing time means some more uncertainty along the Eagles' offensive line.
Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson is scheduled to undergo surgery on his thumb, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday. The news was first reported by NFL Network.
Dickerson, a 2022 Pro Bowler, is expected to miss the team’s upcoming game on Monday against the New York Giants, a source said, although the team does not plan to place him on injured reserve.
Dickerson has started all 14 games this season. His injury adds to a cloud of uncertainty at offensive line; right guard Cam Jurgens was sidelined during the team’s recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a pectoral injury. Reserve Sua Opeta started in place of Jurgens.
Other reserve offensive guards include Tyler Steen and Jack Driscoll.
Dickerson, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama.