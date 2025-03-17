Eagles and Lane Johnson rework contract and agree to a one-year extension through 2027

The Eagles have ensured that their franchise right tackle has the opportunity to be a part of their future for the next few years.

Lane Johnson agreed to terms on a one-year extension through 2027, the Eagles announced on Monday evening. Johnson, who turns 35 in May, will be going into his 15th season in Philadelphia when the new deal begins.

Advertisement

According to Johnson’s agent, Ken Sarnoff, the team also agreed to restructure the remaining two years of his existing contract, adding $8 million over that span. He is also slated to earn $30 million in guaranteed money. Over the next two seasons, Johnson will earn $48 million, including $40 million guaranteed.

ESPN reported that the extension added one year at $25 million to his contract.

If he plays out his contract, the six-time Pro Bowl, two-time first-team All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl champion right tackle has the potential to become the longest-tenured offensive lineman in franchise history. Jason Kelce, who played for the Eagles for 13 seasons from 2011-23, is the longest-tenured pure offensive lineman.

At locker clean-out following the Super Bowl win last month, Johnson said he envisioned himself playing three more seasons.

“I feel like I’m always going to be an Eagle,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to go anywhere else. So whatever we’ve got to do to make it right, we’ll make it happen. Not retiring. I’ll definitely be here next year. And, really, I was telling [general manager Howie Roseman], kind of, year-to-year thing, but I could see a good three years circled. But as you get older, the days get pretty long. But that’s where I’m at.”

Now, three of the Eagles’ starters on the offensive line are under contract through at least 2027. Both Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson are on deals that run through 2028. Additionally, key pieces of the offense such as Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith are also under contract through at least 2027.

At 34 years old, Johnson didn’t show signs of slowing down in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson conceded just one sack on 574 pass-blocking snaps, which made him one of five tackles who took at least 500 pass-blocking snaps to allow just one or fewer last season.

Johnson also helped pave the way for Barkley and his franchise-best 2,005 rushing yards. In turn, Johnson earned his sixth Pro Bowl honors and a second-team All-Pro nod.

Despite the mileage accumulated on Johnson’s body over the last 12 seasons, including 19 games between the regular season and playoffs in 2024, he finished the season healthy.

“I feel better than when I did two years ago,” Johnson said last month. “I was getting [adductor] surgery. Feel better than when I did last year. So, yeah, I’m in a good spot. Still love the game. The passion’s still there. And I love teaching and being around my guys. That’s what I really love about this place.”

— Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed reporting.