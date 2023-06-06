Eagles’ Lane Johnson ‘feeling good, moving good’ after recovery from groin surgery

Roughly a week after the Super Bowl, a half-mile walk presented a significant challenge for Lane Johnson.

The right tackle started his offseason with surgery to repair a torn adductor in his groin, suffered just before the start of the Eagles’ playoff run. Less than seven days after their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Johnson was in the early days of postoperative rehabilitation, which challenged him to progress more quickly than some of the rehabs he has experienced in the past.

He said he needed to walk about a half mile in his first day after surgery, which was no small feat. Healing without the activity, though, would have led to lingering discomfort.

“The last thing they want you to do is get surgery and not move and kind of heal up stiff,” Johnson said during a news conference Tuesday. “That’s the worst fear, healing up stiff. When you do that, there might be a lot of scar tissue broken up later, so I think the more progressive you are early in the rehab, the less stuff you have to deal with in the latter half of it.”

Johnson, 33, said he completed his rehab process in time for the start of Eagles’ organized team activities, which began last week, and has been fully cleared for “a little while.” The early days were the most difficult, but eventually they gave way to a process he described as easier than the road back from ankle surgery in 2021.

“I felt like this was a lot easier than the ankle that I had a few years ago,” Johnson said. “I’m feeling good, moving good.”

The tackle spoke to reporters for the first time since signing a contract extension that tacked on one year to his existing deal for another $33.445 million in 2026.

The move helped the Eagles spread his salary-cap hit next season into future years, offering some short-term flexibility in exchange for a raise for Johnson, who has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL the last few seasons.

“It wasn’t too long of a process,” Johnson said. “A few weeks. Obviously we had to get some stuff worked out to get it done, but it’s a good situation for both, lowering the cap room and I got a little bit more money. At the end of the day, that’s why I think we’re so good — we know how to work the numbers and get players and maneuver the cap room.”

Johnson said he expects his current deal to carry him to his retirement. His play would not suggest an end to his career any time soon. He hasn’t allowed a single pressure in the last two seasons, the longest streak in the NFL over that time, according to Pro Football Focus.

Johnson, the fourth pick in the 2013 NFL draft, made his second All-Pro team last year and is still playing at a high level, but has conceded before that he plans to play only a few more seasons. No matter the exact number, Johnson said the end of this deal should cover him barring the unlikely scenario where he follows in the footsteps of former Eagles tackle Jason Peters, who played for the Cowboys last season at 41 years old.

“Thirty-seven would be pretty old,” Johnson said. “Then again, JP is 41.”

“I’m super fortunate to be where I’m at,” Johnson added. “Being in the second half of my career, my goal now is to develop the younger guys and bring those guys along in the O-line room and be a better leader, but it’s crazy how fast time flies.”

When asked if he’s more focused on avoiding regression or finding ways to improve at this point in his career, Johnson said there are still areas where he’d like to get better. Chief among them is his ability to move people in the running game, something he suggested took a hit because of his long recovery from ankle injuries that sidelined him for parts of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“I think it improved last year,” Johnson said about his run blocking. “But I’m really trying to get back on track where I’m feeling comfortable like I was earlier in my career and not having to favor one leg or the other. I feel like I have to complete that part of my game and keep adding.”