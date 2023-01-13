Eagles get newly minted All-Pro Lane Johnson back at practice

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice Friday, suggesting his expected return for the playoffs is on track.

Johnson suffered a groin injury in the Eagles’ Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and will try to play through the injury even though it will likely require surgery, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. The Eagles have a first-round bye week and will play the lowest seed remaining next weekend in the divisional round.

Johnson did rehabilitation work on a separate field from the team during Thursday’s practice, but reassumed his spot among the first-team offensive line for the Eagles’ final practice of the week. During the early portion of practice open to the media, Johnson took part in individual drills, working on pass sets alongside starting right guard Isaac Seumalo.

The 32-year-old has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL for several seasons now; he’s gone 28 games without allowing a sack according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson was named to the Associated Press 2022 All-Pro first team shortly after the start of practice.

Jack Driscoll has filled in for Johnson the last two weeks and been up-and-down. Driscoll struggled against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, giving up two sacks and five pressures tracked by PFF.