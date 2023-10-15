Source: Eagles tackle Lane Johnson believed to have suffered high ankle sprain

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Initial X-rays on Eagles tackle Lane Johnson’s injured right ankle came back negative, an NFL source said.

Early indications are that Johnson suffered a high ankle sprain in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the source said. An MRI exam on Monday will provide the team with more information.

Johnson has dealt with injuries before, the most significant to his left ankle. The injury was at first a high ankle sprain, but he returned before he was fully recovered in 2018. It then became a nagging problem that eventually forced him to undergo season-ending surgery in 2020.

Jack Driscoll stepped in for Johnson at right tackle and he struggled to protect quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have been a decidedly different team with the All-Pro compared to when he is out.

They are 84-48-1 in games in which Johnson has played and 13-22 when he has been sidelined.