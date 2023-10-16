Sources: Eagles’ Lane Johnson has Grade 1 ankle sprain and could be back for Dolphins game

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson suffered a grade 1 lateral sprain on his right ankle after undergoing an MRI on Monday, NFL sources said.

The team feared he could miss an extended period even though X-rays came back negative after he left in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 20-14 loss at the New York Jets on Sunday. Johnson will push to return, though, in time for Sunday’s home game against the 5-1 Dolphins, sources said.

The Eagles offense regressed without Johnson. His replacement, Jack Driscoll, struggled to protect quarterback Jalen Hurts, who tossed three interceptions, including a disastrous pick in the final two minutes. Driscoll allowed eight pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

If Johnson has to miss more time, Driscoll could still be the guy at right tackle. In the past, he has performed better with a week to prepare as opposed to in a pinch. The Eagles could also move Jordan Mailata from left tackle to account for backups Fred Johnson and rookie Tyler Steen, who have little experience on the right.

But the Eagles may have dodged a bullet. Johnson has dealt with his share of injuries over his illustrious 11-year career. The most significant was a left ankle sprain that caused issues for several years when he initially returned before he was fully recovered.

Johnson eventually needed two surgeries to repair the ankle.

Last season, he missed the final two games of the regular season with a core muscle injury. He held off surgery, though, and returned in time for the postseason. He didn’t allow a sack in the playoffs — a streak that continues and stretches back to the 2020 season.

The Eagles have been a decidedly different team with the All-Pro vs. when he’s out. They are 84-48-1 in games in which Johnson has played and 13-22 when he’s been sidelined.