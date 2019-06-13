“I feel like I’m in Year 1 again, being moved to the right. I’m still trying to learn it. You need that body memory and it’s difficult to transition,” Mailata said. “It’s weird to kick off my left foot now, but I have to execute it. This is a game-plan decision to have me play both because I can have more value to the team. If you don’t have value to the team, you won’t be playing.”