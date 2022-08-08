On the cusp of entering his 10th NFL season, accomplished Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson still feels like his best days are ahead.

Johnson says he has put on more muscle mass in recent years; despite the added weight, the veteran offensive lineman believes his increased strength balances out any speed or quickness he might have lost in the process.

“I’m definitely a lot bigger and stronger than what I was during the Super Bowl year,” Johnson said. “I feel like my best football is coming. At this age [32], the next two years will be [my] prime. It’s just different. Whatever I might’ve lost in speed, I’ve made up in power as I’ve gotten older.

“Really, I feel good. Much better than what I was at last year.”

Last season was turbulent for Johnson. He missed three games while treating his depression and mental health. On the morning of Oct. 3 — the same day the Eagles hosted the Kansas City Chiefs — Johnson retreated home to Oklahoma. During his absence, he suffered from several symptoms, including internal pain and vomiting, after he temporarily abandoned his medication.

Johnson eventually returned to the team and performed admirably.

He didn’t allow a single sack over 416 passing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and he gave up the fewest quarterback hits (one) among all NFL tackles. Johnson earned All-Pro second-team honors, and likely would have garnered more attention for the first team if he had played a full season — that nod was granted to Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs. It was Johnson’s second time in his career earning All-Pro honors, as the Eagles led the league in rushing.

“Lane to me is one of the best tackles in the world,” coach Nick Sirianni said Sunday evening. “He is the best right tackle in the world. To be able to say that about a guy on my roster, it’s a cool thing to have. Everyone recognizes what type of player he is. To be able to have that with your tackle is just a huge advantage for an offense. You know Lane Johnson has it taken care of on the right side, you don’t have to help him out.”

Sirianni continued: “He’s the best right tackle in the NFL. I see him confident in himself and playing at a very high level with his confidence and skill. And he should be confident because he’s a heck of a football player.”

Johnson serves as an anchor for the offensive line. He and center Jason Kelce represent two of the longest-tenured players on the team. With Johnson cemented at tackle, he’s joined on the right side by guard Isaac Seumalo, who is attempting to make a return from a Lisfranc foot injury that prematurely ended his 2021 season.

“Nothing has surprised me about Isaac,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen him for the past seven years, he’s one of the more talented guys that’s probably ever been here, as far as a guy who’s played every position. It’s very rare you find a guy who can do that, and play all of those positions at a high level. ... I’m just here to work with him and be the best right side that we can be.”

In addition to his mental health and anxiety, Johnson has dealt with his own share of injuries. He suffered an ankle injury in 2018 that required him to undergo a minor procedure. Johnson sustained a season-ending ankle injury in 2020 that required surgery.

Despite his injury history, Johnson believes he has fully regenerated all of his speed and strength, and he aims to protect quarterback Jalen Hurts throughout every snap.

“When I say speed, I feel like I lost some last year because I was on one ankle. But right now, I feel fast. I’m around 330 pounds,” said Johnson, who stands 6-foot-6. “I feel good. I’m trying to keep it rolling. I feel good, I feel ready.”