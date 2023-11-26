Eagles list tackle Lane Johnson as questionable for game against Bills

The Eagles have downgraded right tackle Lane Johnson to questionable for today’s home game against the Buffalo Bills because of a groin injury.

Johnson, 33, was a full participant in practice all week, but the four-time Pro Bowler woke up Sunday morning with soreness in his groin and reported the issue to team trainers. According to the team, Johnson received treatment throughout the morning and had an MRI scheduled before the 4:25 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field.

If Johnson is unable to play, the Eagles likely will rely on backup tackle Jack Driscoll. During the team’s lone loss to the New York Jets, Johnson exited with an ankle injury and was replaced by Driscoll.

The Bills rank second in the NFL with 39 sacks. Veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd is first on the team with 9½ sacks.

Last year, Johnson missed two late regular-season games with a torn adductor in his groin. He held off surgery until the offseason and later returned for the team’s playoff run. Johnson, the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft, completed his rehab process in time for the Eagles’ organized team activities, and he has played in every game this season.

Since 2016, the Eagles are 70-3-1 with Johnson in the starting lineup. They are 10-22 with Johnson sidelined.