Lane Johnson feels the end of his playing career is near.

The Eagles’ veteran right tackle ideally wants to play two additional years. After that, he plans on retiring with the aspiration of spending more time with his three children: David, Journey, and Channing.

At this moment, though, Johnson is exerting maximum effort with the Eagles enjoying their best start to a regular season in franchise history at 13-1. This past Sunday, Johnson set a mark for most consecutive pass plays without allowing a sack (928 snaps over 27 games), the longest streak among all offensive linemen since Pro Football Focus started tracking data in 2006. The previous mark for most snaps without allowing a sack was held by Andrew Whitworth (922).

“My sense of urgency has increased,” Johnson, 32, said Wednesday. “I’m not looking to waste any time. I think a lot of people doubted me throughout my career, so I feel like as the days grow, my time in the league gets thinner.”

For a majority of his career, Johnson feels as if he has been snubbed regarding some of the league’s top accolades, such as Pro Bowl and All-Pro nominations. Selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Johnson has served suspensions for using performance-enhancing substances in 2014 and 2016. Since then, he has been first-team All-Pro just once, in 2017. Last season, Johnson was named second-team All-Pro behind Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

On Wednesday night, Johnson was selected to the Pro Bowl for a fourth time having previously earning the honor from 2017-19. He joined Wirfs and the 49ers’ Trent Williams as the NFC’s Pro Bowlers. Ahead of the announcement, Johnson wasn’t holding his breath given he had been snubbed in previous seasons.

“I don’t think anybody gives a [bleep] about O-linemen,” Johnson said of the Pro Football Focus record. “Too many people look at analytics or how they grade, and I think it’s all [bleeped] up. I think we’ve got to change that.”

Johnson insists he is focused solely on his next task: containing Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Johnson labeled Parsons as one of the best pass rushers in the league. During the first Eagles-Cowboys matchup earlier this season, Johnson effectively quieted Parsons before sustaining a concussion toward the end of the first half.

In less than two full seasons, Parsons has recorded a whopping 26 sacks. But he had zero while lined up against Johnson and the Eagles on Oct. 16.

“For me, they leave me a lot on an island,” Johnson said. “I think that’s respect from the coaches. It’s one of these jobs that when the season is over, [that’s when] you can relax. Right now, it’s one day at a time. I’ve got to keep stacking it up.”

Tight end Dallas Goedert, who is expected back in the team’s starting lineup on Saturday, said Johnson has constantly been in his ear. Over the last several years, Goedert has evolved into one of the league’s top tight ends — from catching and blocking perspectives. He attributes his partnership with Johnson as a big factor in his personal growth.

“My favorite part about having Lane as a teammate is how helpful he is,” Goedert said. “He just goes out there and locks guys up. His mentality of how he connects with us, you really respect that. He loves finding videos and showing us how we can improve with our blocking.

“Anytime we go heavy [in run protection] and I have a combination block with him, I just lick my teeth because I know it’s going to be easy for me. I just have to put my hands on the defender, and I know Lane is going to throw the club and put that guy on the ground. During long protection, he’s usually singled against a defensive end, which is extremely hard to do. As a tackle, you know all those guys want to do is get sacks.

“He’s just dialed in. Anytime he gets his hands on somebody, it’s game over. That record is a [heck] of a feat. Anytime he steps on the field, he’s the best tackle there is.”

