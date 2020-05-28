McCoy told ESPN in March that he wanted to play two more years, but, in an interview with the NFL Network two weeks ago, he modified that goal last week to one more season -- “To put a stamp on it.” He wants the stamp to happen in Philadelphia, where he remains, arguably, the best back in franchise history. In just six seasons, McCoy became the all-time leading rusher, with 6,792 yards. He holds the highest per-carry average, 4.65 yards. Opponents hadn’t feared a big-play back like McCoy since “Supersonic” Steve Van Buren ran his way into the Hall of Fame with his dominance in the 1940s. They haven’t feared one since Shady, either. Not until Boobie popped onto the scene last season.