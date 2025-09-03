What to eat and drink at the Linc this Eagles season
Steep menu prices, new beefy birria fries, and stadium classics.
The Birds are back. Fresh off their Super Bowl–winning season, the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2025 campaign Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field, where fans will pack the stands to cheer, boo, and maybe grab a bite to eat.
If you’re heading to South Philly, the food is worth game-planning. The Linc is stacked with everything from cheesesteaks and wings to Aussie barbecue pies and over-the-top burritos. Aramark, the team’s longtime food and beverage provider, partners with local restaurants to bring game-day eats to the masses. Prices can sting — crab fries alone went viral this summer for their $17.50 price tag — but for many fans, stadium eats are part of the tradition.
Here’s your guide to what to eat and drink at the Linc this Eagles season.
New food at Lincoln Financial Field
The only fresh addition to the menu this year is the Birria Fry Bomb: honey habanero fries are layered in braised beef birria and jalapeño provolone sauce for a smoky, savory flavor.
📍 Section 113, 🌐 Lincoln Financial Field
Prices to know
In August, fans balked when a photo of “special event pricing” at the Linc went viral: $17.50 for crab fries, $4 for extra cheese, and $7.75 for bottled water. Outside the stadium, crab fries are typically $9 and come with two cheese cups.
While Aramark hasn’t said whether game-day prices are rising this season, Unite Here Local 274, the union representing stadium workers, said the price of cheese pizza has jumped 50% since 2020.
Where to eat at the Linc
From longtime Philly staples to new stadium-only creations, Lincoln Financial Field has plenty to keep fans fueled between kickoffs. Whether you’re after a cheesesteak, wings, pierogis, or something more adventurous — like Aussie barbecue pies or giant burritos — the Linc’s concessions cover nearly every craving.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the menu and where to find it this season.
Philly Favorites
This stand covers the classics — cheesesteaks, pretzels, and more — plus a new Brazilian-inspired hand pie stuffed with Italian cold cuts, provolone, tomato relish, and long hot aioli.
📍 Throughout the stadium, 🌐 Lincoln Financial Field
Chickie’s & Pete’s
The legendary crab fries are a must: Old Bay–seasoned crinkle cuts served with white cheese sauce. Pricey, but iconic.
📍 Throughout the stadium, 🌐 chickiesandpetes.com
Aussie Meat Pies by G’Day Gourmet
Australian-born Eagle Jordan Mailata teamed up with Philly chef Kiki Aranita to create the Maui BBQ Pie — tender roast pork smothered in Hawaiian barbecue sauce, baked in a flaky crust.
📍 Section 111, 🌐 gdaygourmet.com
Tony Luke’s
Another household cheesesteak name, serving the sandwich that helped make Philly famous. Lines are long, so plan ahead.
📍 Section 112, 🌐 tonylukes.com
America’s Pie Kitchen & Grille
America’s Pie serves The Vincent — a chicken cutlet sandwich with mozzarella, fried pepperoni, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, and hot honey. You’ll also find nachos and cheesesteak egg rolls.
📍 Section 114, 🌐 somuchmorethanpizza.com
The Pierogie Place
Six potato-and-cheese pierogi topped with caramelized onions, kielbasa, and sour cream — hearty enough to share.
📍 Section 134, 🌐 thepierogieplace.com
Philip’s Steaks
A South Philly cheesesteak staple that has even drawn celebrities (Ed Sheeran once hopped behind the counter). Expect classic rib-eye on a roll with onions and provolone.
📍 Sections 101, 225, 🌐 facebook.com
The Wing Kitchen
Founded by Willingboro native and Chopped champ Timothy Witcher, this stand serves bone-in and boneless wings with a crispy finish.
📍 Section 108, 🌐 thewingkitchen.com
Zac’s Hamburgers
This Delaware County chain slings double-patty burgers and jumbo fries — a reliable crowd-pleaser.
📍 Section 110, 🌐 zacsburgers.com
Vegan, vegetarian, kosher, and gluten-free
Options for nearly every diet are scattered throughout the stadium.
Gluten-friendly hot dogs, sausages, Red Bridge beer, cookies, and brownies📍 Sections 120, 216
Vegetarian burgers📍 Section 110
Kosher food stand – serving kosher hot dogs and other rotating specialties📍 Section 116
Drinks at the Linc
Cocktail bars: Look for the South Philly Caipirinha, a lime-and-cachaça drink inspired by the Eagles’ September game in São Paulo.
Liberty Bell Tap: Serving local craft beers and international imports.
Domestic staples like Budweiser and Michelob are available throughout the stadium.