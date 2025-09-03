The Birds are back. Fresh off their Super Bowl–winning season, the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2025 campaign Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field, where fans will pack the stands to cheer, boo, and maybe grab a bite to eat.

If you’re heading to South Philly, the food is worth game-planning. The Linc is stacked with everything from cheesesteaks and wings to Aussie barbecue pies and over-the-top burritos. Aramark, the team’s longtime food and beverage provider, partners with local restaurants to bring game-day eats to the masses. Prices can sting — crab fries alone went viral this summer for their $17.50 price tag — but for many fans, stadium eats are part of the tradition.

Here’s your guide to what to eat and drink at the Linc this Eagles season.

New food at Lincoln Financial Field

The only fresh addition to the menu this year is the Birria Fry Bomb: honey habanero fries are layered in braised beef birria and jalapeño provolone sauce for a smoky, savory flavor.

📍 Section 113, 🌐 Lincoln Financial Field

Prices to know

In August, fans balked when a photo of “special event pricing” at the Linc went viral: $17.50 for crab fries, $4 for extra cheese, and $7.75 for bottled water. Outside the stadium, crab fries are typically $9 and come with two cheese cups.

While Aramark hasn’t said whether game-day prices are rising this season, Unite Here Local 274, the union representing stadium workers, said the price of cheese pizza has jumped 50% since 2020.

Where to eat at the Linc

From longtime Philly staples to new stadium-only creations, Lincoln Financial Field has plenty to keep fans fueled between kickoffs. Whether you’re after a cheesesteak, wings, pierogis, or something more adventurous — like Aussie barbecue pies or giant burritos — the Linc’s concessions cover nearly every craving.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the menu and where to find it this season.

Philly Favorites

This stand covers the classics — cheesesteaks, pretzels, and more — plus a new Brazilian-inspired hand pie stuffed with Italian cold cuts, provolone, tomato relish, and long hot aioli.

📍 Throughout the stadium, 🌐 Lincoln Financial Field

Chickie’s & Pete’s

The legendary crab fries are a must: Old Bay–seasoned crinkle cuts served with white cheese sauce. Pricey, but iconic.

📍 Throughout the stadium, 🌐 chickiesandpetes.com

Aussie Meat Pies by G’Day Gourmet

Australian-born Eagle Jordan Mailata teamed up with Philly chef Kiki Aranita to create the Maui BBQ Pie — tender roast pork smothered in Hawaiian barbecue sauce, baked in a flaky crust.

📍 Section 111, 🌐 gdaygourmet.com

Tony Luke’s

Another household cheesesteak name, serving the sandwich that helped make Philly famous. Lines are long, so plan ahead.

📍 Section 112, 🌐 tonylukes.com

America’s Pie Kitchen & Grille

America’s Pie serves The Vincent — a chicken cutlet sandwich with mozzarella, fried pepperoni, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, and hot honey. You’ll also find nachos and cheesesteak egg rolls.

📍 Section 114, 🌐 somuchmorethanpizza.com

The Pierogie Place

Six potato-and-cheese pierogi topped with caramelized onions, kielbasa, and sour cream — hearty enough to share.

📍 Section 134, 🌐 thepierogieplace.com

Philip’s Steaks

A South Philly cheesesteak staple that has even drawn celebrities (Ed Sheeran once hopped behind the counter). Expect classic rib-eye on a roll with onions and provolone.

📍 Sections 101, 225, 🌐 facebook.com

The Wing Kitchen

Founded by Willingboro native and Chopped champ Timothy Witcher, this stand serves bone-in and boneless wings with a crispy finish.

📍 Section 108, 🌐 thewingkitchen.com

Zac’s Hamburgers

This Delaware County chain slings double-patty burgers and jumbo fries — a reliable crowd-pleaser.

📍 Section 110, 🌐 zacsburgers.com

Vegan, vegetarian, kosher, and gluten-free

Options for nearly every diet are scattered throughout the stadium.

Gluten-friendly hot dogs, sausages, Red Bridge beer, cookies, and brownies📍 Sections 120, 216 Vegetarian burgers📍 Section 110 Kosher food stand – serving kosher hot dogs and other rotating specialties📍 Section 116

Drinks at the Linc