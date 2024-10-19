Where to eat and drink at Lincoln Financial Field

Veteran Eagles fans know the drill — pack a Saran-wrapped hoagie or maybe even a Ziploc bag of spaghetti. But for those looking to indulge at the stadium, Lincoln Financial Field offers a solid lineup of food and drink options.

South Philly staples like Chickie’s & Pete’s meet fresh contenders like Jackass Burrito, making sure there’s plenty of flavor on game day.

Sure, you’ll find the classic hot dog, burger, and Budweiser stands scattered throughout The Linc. But let’s be real: only a few spots are worth braving the lines for.

While fan favorites like Love & Honey Fried Chicken and Two Locals Brewing have left the stadium, more recent spots like Stephen Starr‘s Jackass Burrito and G’day Gourmet are stepping up.

In 2024, Lincoln Financial Field and Aramark, the stadium’s food provider, made the playing field even more competitive with its newest international food additions like Australian Hawaiian BBQ meat pies and Brazilian-inspired cocktails.

Here’s your guide to the best eats and drinks at The Linc — plan strategically, hit the right concessions, and score big.

Section 114

Home to one of The Linc’s newest additions, “ The Vincent.” This chicken cutlet sandwich comes stacked with fresh mozzarella, basil oil, fried pepperoni, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, and hot honey — all served on a seeded roll.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 somuchmorethanpizza.com

Section 111

Australian restaurant G’Day Gourmet, Australian-born Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, and local Hawaiian restaurateur (and now Inquirer food writer) Kiki Aranita came together to create an international entry for Aramark’s “International Taste Games” at The Linc. The Maui BBQ Pie is stuffed with tender roast pork smothered in Poi Dog’s Huli Huli sauce delivered in a flaky pie crust.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 gdaygourmet.com

Sections C38, C23

Philly food magnate Stephen Starr’s ghost kitchen brings Mexican street food to The Linc. Choose from beef and corn chip, chicken, or vegan burritos.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 jackassburrito.com

Available throughout the stadium

No Philly stadium is complete without Chickie’s & Pete’s legendary crab fries. Crinkle-cut fries seasoned with Old Bay-style spice, served with their signature white cheese sauce — it’s a game-day must.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 chickiesandpetes.com

Cocktail Bars

Available throughout the stadium

Cocktail bars throughout the stadium are serving up Brazil‘s most popular alcoholic drink with a Philly twist in celebration of the Eagles’ 2024 international game in São Paulo. The South Philly Caipirinha is a simple mixture of the distilled spirit cachaça, lime, sugar, and ice.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Liberty Bell Tap

Available throughout the stadium

Of course, there are Bud and Michelob stands, but Liberty Bell Tap is where fans can get all their favorite local craft beers and imported beers from across the world.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Sections 101, 225

Philip‘s Steaks, a long-time contender for the best cheesesteak in Philly, has its own concession stand in The Linc. Their cheesesteaks are so good that even international superstar Ed Sheeran once stopped by to help make a few.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 facebook.com

Philly Favorites

Available throughout the stadium

Philly Favorites has the city‘s staples like cheesesteaks and pretzels, but this year it‘s taking some inspiration from Brazil. Picture traditional Italian cold cuts layered between shredded provolone and tomato relish, packed into a Brazilian crust hand pie. If that‘s not enough, it’s served with a Philly-famous long hot aioli.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Section 112

One of Philly‘s household cheesesteak names, Tony Luke’s serves its classic Philly cheesesteak offerings in the stadium. Just get there early as lines get long quickly during the games.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 tonylukes.com

Section 125

A perfect fall treat, the steamy, savory, and crispy pierogies at The Linc’s Pierogi Place is where fans can dig into a plate of six classic potato and cheese pierogies topped with caramelized onions, Dietz & Watson polska kielbasa, and sour cream.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 thepierogieplace.com

Section 108

The brainchild of former Chopped winner and Willingboro native Timothy Witcher, the Wing Kitchen has the best bone-in and boneless wings in the stadium that will have you licking your fingers clean.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 thewingkitchen.com

Vegan, Vegetarian, Kosher, and Gluten-Free

Available throughout the stadium

Gluten-friendly hot dogs, sausages, Red Bridge beer, cookies, and brownies are available in Sections 120 and 216.

Vegetarian burgers are served in Section 110 and Jackass Burritos serves vegan burritos in Sections C38 and C23.

The Kosher food stand features a kosher hot dog and other rotating kosher specialties in Section 116.

Section 110

Started in 1984 with a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Crum Lynne, Pa., Zac’s Hamburgers has grown into a family business serving the region for decades. Find their cheesy double-patty burgers and jumbo fries in Section 110.

📍1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 zacsburgers.com