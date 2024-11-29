Source: Ben VanSumeren, Eagles linebacker and part-time fullback, suffers season-ending knee injury

Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury on Friday, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

The injury occurred during practice, and when the Eagles issued their status report for Sunday’s game at the Ravens, VanSumeren was listed as out.

Further testing will reveal more details about the injury, but the initial diagnosis was grim for the second-year linebacker.

VanSumeren has mostly contributed on special teams after the Eagles signed him as an undrafted rookie last year. But he carved out a role as a lead-blocking fullback when the Eagles shifted to more of a run-based offense after the bye week in October.

The 24-year-old VanSumeren began his collegiate career as a fullback before switching to linebacker. He had three special teams tackles this season and one reception on offense.

If the Eagles plan on keeping their offensive plays that involve a fullback, practice squad tight end C.J. Uzomah would be the most obvious option. He has been promoted to the active roster for two games this season.

