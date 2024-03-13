Eagles linebacker targets: Who’s available in free agency? Who could be a trade possibility?

The Eagles took in the new league year with the familiar resolution of reworking a thin linebacking corps.

In the two days of legal tampering leading up to the start of the new league year on Wednesday, the market for off-ball linebackers was particularly active. Several free-agent linebackers, including Patrick Queen and Frankie Luvu, signed multiyear contracts with new teams, but the Eagles are still in need of at least one proven player to pair with Nakobe Dean on the depth chart.

The Eagles did make several key signings official Wednesday, announcing three-year contract agreements with Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff. The team can also now sign defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, outside linebacker Zack Baun, and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to contracts agreed on in the 48-hour lead-up when the NFL allows teams to negotiate contracts with free agents. Wide receiver DeVante Parker, who is expected to be released by the New England Patriots at the start of free agency, would become eligible to sign a previously agreed-upon deal with the Eagles.

Still, there’s plenty of work left to be done at linebacker with the options starting to diminish. Here are the players still available on the market, along with a possible trade target nearing the end of his contract.

Jerome Baker

Baker is the best linebacker left on the board. The 27-year-old played in Vic Fangio’s system last year with the Dolphins and has 82 career starts with Miami. A third-round pick in 2018 out of Ohio State, Baker has the athleticism to cover tight ends and running backs or to drop to a spot in zone coverage. He has had at least three pass breakups in every season of his career and had two interceptions last year.

It should be noted that Baker reportedly has a visit scheduled with the Titans on Thursday, meaning he could sign in Tennessee before another team even gets a shot at him.

Devin White

In terms of physical traits and draft pedigree, White would be the best option remaining on the free-agent market. The former No. 5 overall pick has the speed and burst to make explosive plays, but has struggled with consistency enough to explain why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are letting him test the market. The 26-year-old has been productive as a blitzer for the Bucs, compiling 23 sacks in his five-year career, with nine coming in 2020. He had two interceptions and six pass breakups last year as well, although he gave up 11.1 yards per reception when targeted last season, one of the highest averages in the league at his position according to Pro Football Focus.

Jordan Hicks

Perhaps another reunion is in the cards for the Eagles? Hicks will turn 32 before the start of next season, but he has actually been quite durable since leaving the Eagles in free agency with some injury concerns in 2018. He missed three games with Minnesota last year with a shin injury that required surgery, but played 16 or more games in each of the four seasons before that. Hicks would be more of a short-term Band-Aid fix at linebacker rather than a player to build around, but his production has been solid. He had 107 tackles last year to go along with five pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Tyrel Dodson

A midseason injury to Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano led to Dodson starting 10 games for the Bills last season and emerging as an intriguing option in free agency. The 25-year-old (26 in June) had 74 tackles, 2½ sacks, and two pass breakups last year and showed he can overcome his 6-foot, 237-pound frame at a position that often requires a bigger stature. Dodson’s appeal would be that he’s an upside play. Similar to the edge rusher Huff, Dodson is a formerly undrafted free agent who has improved year over year. His lack of long-term production makes him more of a projection than the others listed above, but he’s a younger player with a chance to get better.

Oren Burks

Burks has spent the last two seasons in a crowded linebacker room with the San Francisco 49ers. Before that, the 28-year-old spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has established himself as a core special-teamer in the NFL. He has played in 91 games in his career with just 15 starts. The case for him at linebacker comes from his 2023 production, when he played a career-high 43% of the Niners’ defensive snaps and finished with 46 tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup. Still, Burks’ potential fit as an every-down linebacker isn’t nearly as clear as the others on the list.

David Long Jr. (trade target)

Long fits the bill as a productive veteran who played for Fangio last season. The 27-year-old has 43 career starts over five years, first with the Titans and then with Miami after signing there last offseason. He had 113 tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup in 17 starts last year. Long was PFF’s highest-graded linebacker against the run last season as well, earning a 92.6 grade out of 99.

Long’s contract expires after next season, which may make him a reasonable trade target depending on whether Miami views him as a candidate for an extension. Trading for a key contributor off a contending team may prove to be a nonstarter, especially with his running mate Baker testing the market as well.