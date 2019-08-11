Eagles linebackers coach Ken Flajole knows fans are concerned about the linebacking corps being ready for the regular season, especially now that Kamu Grugier-Hill is going to miss at least a few games with an MCL injury. The other established starting linebacker, Nigel Bradham, hasn’t practiced as he recovers from offseason foot surgery, and Bradham said Saturday he doesn’t know when he will practice or play.
In fact, the linebacking group isn’t ready to start the season, Flajole acknowledged, in the wake of Thursday’s preseason-opening 27-10 loss to Tennessee. But Flajole said he thinks it will be, assuming the injury picture brightens.
Asked if the linebackers could go out and perform if Game 1 were this week, Flajole said: “I think we’ll go out and perform. I don’t think we’re quite ready for Game 1 right now … I don’t think we’ve had enough reps. But that’s what the preseason is for. We’ll get those things, going forward here in the next few weeks.”
Nate Gerry, in his third season after being drafted from Nebraska, is the healthy linebacker with the most experience in the Eagles’ defense. Zach Brown is preparing for his eighth NFL season but his first with the Eagles. Alex Singleton, from the CFL, is new here, T.J. Edwards is an undrafted rookie, and L.J. Fort has played six NFL seasons, all elsewhere. Asantay Brown was on the practice squad last season, was released this spring, and came back when Grugier-Hill injured his knee.
“We have a lot to improve,” Gerry said. “[Against the Titans] we saw some new things that we haven’t gotten to see from our offense. They just ran a lot more stretch. Up front, they climbed up to the second level more than our [offensive linemen] do. Ours will sit on the d-line before they get up to the second level.”
Flajole said the three remaining preseason games are crucial to his group.
“Our guys practice fast, and are competitive against our offense. But there’s something about game repetitions that you just have to have, and you need to just, sharpen the blade, so to speak,” Flajole said. “That’s where we’re kind of at right now. We just need the competitive reps.”
In addition to right tackle Lane Johnson (knee) and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) who won’t play until the regular season, the Eagles updated several other injury situations Saturday.
Safety Blake Countess is out “multiple weeks” with a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason opener. This might make it hard for Countess, a strong special teams player, to make the roster. WR Shelton Gibson is week-to-week with an ankle injury, DE Daeshon Hall is (shoulder) is day-to-day, and the same goes for WR DeAndre Thompkins, who also sustained a shoulder injury.
DT Hassan Ridgeway suffered a concussion in the Titans game. There is no timeframe for his return.
The Eagles did get defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) on the field Saturday as a full practice participant for the first time this camp, though, and corner Ronald Darby (knee), did more than individual drills for the first time.