Nate Gerry, in his third season after being drafted from Nebraska, is the healthy linebacker with the most experience in the Eagles’ defense. Zach Brown is preparing for his eighth NFL season but his first with the Eagles. Alex Singleton, from the CFL, is new here, T.J. Edwards is an undrafted rookie, and L.J. Fort has played six NFL seasons, all elsewhere. Asantay Brown was on the practice squad last season, was released this spring, and came back when Grugier-Hill injured his knee.