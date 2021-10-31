The Eagles got off to a good start against the winless Lions, taking an early lead on Boston Scott’s 1-yard run.

Scott got the start with Miles Sanders on injured reserve, and it was wide receiver Jalen Reagor who also did work on the ground to get the Eagles close to the goal line with runs of 11 and 10 yards.

Reagor also caught a pass that was initially ruled a touchdown, but was overturned on replay as it was shown that his knee hit the ground before he got into the end zone. Reagor suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

