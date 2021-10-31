The Eagles are blowing out the Lions, and on a day where the defense has shined, Darius Slay returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 38-0 lead in the third quarter.

Slay, who is playing in his second season with the Eagles since the Lions traded him, picked up the fumble that was forced by Detroit native Avonte Maddox.

Slay’s score made it two touchdowns for the Eagles in 11 seconds, as the turnover came shortly after Jordan Howard scored his second touchdown of the day on a 2-yard run.

Boston Scott also has two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.

