In any case, Sanders has gotten added playing time, although he really hasn’t done that much with it. He has 21 carries for 53 yards, but 19 of those yards came on a single play in the opener against Washington. Aside from that carry, he’s gained 34 yards on 20 tries. Sanders has a tendency to skitter along the line of scrimmage looking for an inviting gap that was a lot easier to find at Penn State than it is in the NFL. Somewhat often, what he finds is the sideline.