Eagles vs. Lions Week 11 predictions roundup: Philly is the favorite, but Detroit gets more love

The Eagles are preparing to host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night after escaping Lambeau Field with a narrow win on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a dominant 44-22 win over another NFC East team, the Washington Commanders, who were without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Will the Eagles add another win to their record, and perhaps solidify themselves as the best team in the NFC? Or will the Lions come out on top at Lincoln Financial Field? Heading into Sunday’s game, the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings, but judging by the predictions out there, you wouldn’t know it.

Here’s how the experts in the local and national media are picking Sunday night’s game in South Philly …

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction …

If the offense is going to make any improvements this week, they must be in the passing game. If the Lions continue to play man coverage at a high rate as they have all season long, Jalen Hurts must make them pay by getting the ball to A.J. Brown. Kevin Patullo and the rest of the Eagles offense must do a better job at attacking the middle of the field than they did on Monday night against the Packers. This might just be the most difficult game remaining on the Eagles schedule. I think the narrow win over the Packers — and the subsequent Brown Twitch stream reaction — should be the wake-up call that the offense needs to go back to the drawing board ahead of this game. Prediction: Eagles 27, Lions 23 Olivia Reiner

To read more of Reiner’s take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out their full predictions here.

Tight end Dallas Goedert runs with the ball during the Eagles' last matchup against the Lions in 2022, a 38-35 win for the Birds. Read more YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how those in the national media feel about Sunday’s matchup …

ESPN: Five of 11 panelists picked the Birds straight up. NFL.com: Despite the Eagles being the slight favorites at home, only two of five NFL.com analysts are taking the Eagles this week. CBS Sports: The CBS Sports panel is split, with four of eight choosing the Birds to win straight up. Sports Illustrated: Similarly, three of six Sports Illustrated panelists are taking the Eagles.

» READ MORE: Former players, media members defend Eagles WR A.J. Brown: ‘Just make me feel like you want me’

The Athletic: Just three of their seven writers are picking the Eagles to win. USA Today: Two of six USA Today panelists like the Eagles this week. Pro Football Talk: Over at PFT, both Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Lions. Bleacher Report: Bleacher Report is leaning toward the Lions, with only two of seven panelists taking the Lions — and the 2.5 points. Sporting News: Vinnie Iyer has the Eagles winning, 41-38.

» READ MORE: Eagles Week 11 film preview: What to look for vs. Lions

Local media predictions

What about the local media? Here’s what those around Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday …

PhillyVoice: Only one of four PhillyVoice writers are picking the Eagles to win against the Lions. Delaware Online: Eight of 10 panelists like the Birds.