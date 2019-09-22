Schwartz coached against type a number of times on Sunday. He put three linebackers on the field in obvious passing downs, and used a nickel package that had three safeties and two cornerbacks at times. Maybe that was a result of the gimpy status of Ronald Darby, who wasn’t able to play after halftime. Maybe it was a growing confidence in Andrew Sendejo, the third safety. Maybe it was just Schwartz being Schwartz.