Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) on a touchdown run in the third quarter against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Eagles in the lead 31-14.

The Eagles lead the Lions 38-21 after rushing touchdowns from Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott in the third quarter Sunday.

Gainwell scored on a 2-yard run to give the Eagles a 31-14 lead. He was active on the drive and for the game has 20 yards on five carries along with two catches for 12 yards.

After a failed onside kick left the Eagles with good field position, Scott capped off a five-play drive with a 1-yard scoring run.