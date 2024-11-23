Eagles vs. Rams predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 12

The Eagles have taken control of the NFC East after a pivotal 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders — the Birds’ sixth straight win after an early bye week. Now, the Eagles turn their attention to the Los Angeles Rams, who are looking for their own divisional lead, sitting in second place in the NFC West.

The Eagles are 3-point favorites over the Rams (5-5), who won four of their last five games to climb back to .500 — including their latest 28-22 win over the New England Patriots. In their competitive win over the 3-7 Patriots, the stellar receiving tandem of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua accounted for three touchdowns.

The Eagles have an impressive 8-2 record as they head to SoFi Stadium for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup. Will the Rams put an end to the Eagles’ hot streak? Or will Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley lead the Eagles to a 9-2 record? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying.

Inquirer beat writers

We start with our own Eagles beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction …

The biggest advantage that the Eagles possess on offense is in the passing game. The Rams have conceded 6.9 yards per passing play, which is the fourth most in the NFL. Even if Smith isn’t able to suit up, Brown and Dallas Goedert could be in for big days, particularly if the Rams opt to devote extra resources to stopping Barkley and the Eagles’ red-hot run game. This strength, coupled with the Eagles’ much-improved defense, could give them the edge against a surging Rams team. Prediction: Eagles 27, Rams 24 Olivia Reiner

National media predictions

Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week …

ESPN: Seven of 11 experts are picking the Birds. NFL.com: Four of five panelists for NFL.com picked the Eagles. Bleacher Report: Five of eight experts for Bleacher Report picked the Birds. CBS Sports: Four of eight panelists for CBS Sports are backing the Eagles. Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms picked the Eagles to win, saying one of the best teams in the NFL keeps on winning. Sports Illustrated: All six experts from Sports Illustrated picked the Eagles. Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to get the win.

Local media predictions

Here’s what other media in the Philadelphia area think will happen on Sunday …

Philly Voice: All four experts are picking the Eagles. Delaware Online: 10 of 13 panelists are backing the Eagles.

