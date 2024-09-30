Eagles players flock to social media to vent following blowout loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have the Eagles’ number. In Sunday’s wild-card rematch at Raymond James Stadium, the Birds collapsed — losing in calamitous fashion, 33-16.

Instead of taking accountability on X for the team’s loss, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay reminded fans of his greatness.

Slay later apologized to the Philly faithful.

And after Hurts was sacked six times in Sunday’s game, fans apparently lined up with advice for the Eagles offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. But the right guard wasn’t having it.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers took to social media Monday morning to admit that pushing Buccaneers player Josh Hayes into Eagles punt returner Cooper DeJean was a mistake.

But that isn’t what he said right after the game.

The Eagles were shorthanded Sunday without stars Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. Brown posted a video on Instagram before the game which could be a reaction to his injury status.

Former Eagles players also went on social media to share their thoughts on the loss. Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins says growing pains are expected, it’s better to have them now while it is early in the season.

Former defensive tackle Fletcher Cox believes the bye week will help the Eagles find their identity.

And of course, for fans who are stressing out about the season, let former Eagles defensive end Chris Long talk you off the ledge.

The 2-2 Eagles have a lot to work on as they enter their bye week.