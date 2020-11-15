Coming off their bye week, the Eagles were banking on the long rest to help them make a second half run.
That was a wrong assertion as the Eagles were beaten in all facets of the game during Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the host New York Giants.
Here is the social media reaction to the game.
Before the game, here was a prediction from a former Giant.
The Giants came out smoking on their first drive, with quarterback Daniel Jones scoring on a 34-yard run of a zone read.
That brought out some early critics.
Jones was really moving on that TD run.
The Eagles made it 7-3 on Jake Elliott’s 40-yard field goal off their first possession.
We interrupt this Eagles game to report the first NFL catch from Archbishop Wood and Temple grad Colin Thompson of the Carolina Panthers.
Back to the Eagles game, the Giants have moved the ball at will on their second drive. On a fourth-and-1, from the 2-yard line, the Giants go for it and Wayne Gallman flies over for the TD on the first play of the second quarter, increasing the lead to 14-3.
The Giants drive: 13-plays, 75 yards. Needless to say the Eagles D drew some criticism.
With 1:17 left in the first half, the Giants had a fourth-and-1 from the Eagles' 44. Instead of gambling, the Giants took a delay of game penalty after not drawing the Eagles offside. This conservative decision by coach Joe Judge, the pride of Lansdale Catholic, didn’t go well with the Giants faithful.
The Eagles then went three and out and the Giants got the ball on the Eagles' 43 with 40 seconds left and two timeouts left in the half. The Giants didn’t get a first down and they took a 14-3 lead into halftime.
This first half forced one Eagles follower to imbibe.
The Giants owned an 11-point lead, but they also had a 21-10 lead in their 22-21 loss to the Eagles on Oct 22.
The Eagles' Boston Scott scored on a 56-yard run to cap the first drive of the third quarter, receiving a huge block from Jason Kelce. Scott came close to stepping out of bounds, but the touchdown ruling was upheld.
The Eagles Miles Sanders then scored on a two-point conversion run to cut the Giants lead to 14-11.
New York came right back on its next possession and scored on Gallman’s 1-yard run. That gave the Giants a 21-11 lead with 9:49 left in the third quarter. Long completions to Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate helped set up the score. Not surprisingly there was more frustration with the Eagles' D.
Back and forth they go, The Eagles offense hit a good rhythm and they scored on the next drive on Corey Clement’s 5-yard run, his first touchdown of the season. Carson Wentz has been hot, going 6 for 6 in the third quarter.
The Eagles decided to go for two. These were not second-guesses, before the two-point conversion attempt.
Doug Pederson didn’t listen and Carson Wentz was sacked on the two-point conversion attempt so the score remained Giants, 21-17 with 5:20 left in the third quarter. A former Eagle questioned his ex-coach.
And more critics.
Now some encouragement for the D from a former Eagles LB.
Now in the fourth quarter, a 14-yard touchdown run by Jones was nullified by a holding penalty by Andrew Thomas. The Giants settled for a Graham Gano 35-yard field goal and led 24-17 with 7:35 left.
Here comes a prediction.
With a fourth-and-10 from the Giants 36-yard line, Pederson went for it and Wentz threw an incompletion on a back shoulder pass to Jalen Reagor with outstanding coverage by James Bradberry, who deflected the ball away with 4:52 left .
The Giants took over and the big play on their drive came when Jones hit Darius Slayton for 40 yards to the Eagles' 24.
After being stalled, Gano barely made a 40-yarde field goal to increase the lead to 27-17 with 3:06 left. The Eagles at this point were out of timeouts.
The Giants then held the Eagles and took over with 2:01 left.
The Giants won 27-17 and this will be a long week for the Eagles re-living this game.
Finally, looking ahead to the future schedule.