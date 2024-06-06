Report: Jeffrey Lurie considering selling minority stake in Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is considering selling a minority stake in the franchise, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday.

The report indicated that Lurie would maintain his controlling stake in any transaction. The 72-year-old is active overseeing the organization and his son, Julian, holds a role in the front office in a position titled “business and football operations strategy.”

According to Bloomberg, interested parties have been informed that there will be no path toward a controlling stake with any sale and that the franchise would be valued at $7.5 billion in any transaction.

The valuation figure comes one year after Daniel Snyder sold the Washington Commanders to Sixers owner Josh Harris for $6.05 billion. According to a Forbes.com estimation from last year, the Eagles had a projected value of $5.8 billion, which ranked 10th among NFL franchises, just behind the Commanders and San Francisco 49ers and just ahead of the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

Lurie is reportedly working with BDT and MSD Partners, a bank headquartered in Chicago and New York, to find interested parties. The Commanders sale notably had several bidders, including two parties that reportedly offered $6 billion a few months before Harris and Snyder reached an agreement. It’s also worth noting that NFL owners tabled a vote to allow private equity firms to purchase stakes in franchises at the league meetings earlier this offseason.

During league meetings in Nashville last month, commissioner Roger Goodell said that the NFL has “real interest” in voting to allow private equity firms to invest in franchises and that it could be voted in at the end of the year. Doing so would allow for owners to sell minority stakes to a wider range of buyers and use the cash acquired for expensive projects such as facility upgrades.