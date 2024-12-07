Cooper DeJean, Howie Roseman, and the Eagles help some Make-A-Wish dreams come true

Fanatics partnered with the Eagles to help grant four wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. On Thursday, the organizations surprised Jariel Santiago, 18, Patrick Sullivan, 14, Nathan Rozny, 16, and Cooper Grant, 13, with a weekend full of excitement ahead of the Eagles’ home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The schedule featured a private shopping experience at Mitchell & Ness with a surprise appearance by Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean. But it didn’t end there. All four kids had a chance to live out their dreams as a member of the Eagles, signing a one-day contract at the NovaCare Complex. Here’s how it all went down …

DeJean’s surprise

The kids were prepared for their $250 shopping spree at Mitchell & Ness on Walnut Street to purchase their favorite Eagles gear on Thursday. What they weren’t prepared for was a surprise appearance from DeJean.

“I’m excited to be here,” DeJean said. “Excited to be here with these kids from Make-A-Wish and meet them and put a smile on their face and shop around a little bit at Mitchell & Ness.”

That’s exactly what DeJean did as he interacted with the young fans, helping them find new gear and signing whatever was handed to him. He talked to one of the kids, Rozyn, about his viral hit on Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Rozyn had a similar reaction to everyone else watching Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

“Oh, I went crazy,” Rozyn said. “I was sitting there in my living room and I was sitting there like, ‘Damn, he just laid out Derrick Henry.’”

Rozyn is from Des Plaines, Ill., but grew up rooting for the Eagles. Although his favorite player is wide receiver DeVonta Smith, he was ecstatic to see the “dog” DeJean make an appearance on Thursday. When asked if DeJean’s hit on Henry was his favorite moment of the season he said, “Yeah, along with the Saquon Barkley reverse hurdle.”

The kids — and their siblings — left the store with new gear, including vintage Eagles jackets, “Philly Special” hats, socks, and T-shirts.

Tour of Lincoln Financial Field

The festivities continued into Friday morning with a tour of Lincoln Financial Field led by Brian Dotts, the Eagles’ gameday staff lead supervisor. Dotts showed the kids around most of the stadium, including the news conference room where they recreated Marshawn Lynch’s iconic “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” interview.

The kids were also taken onto the field in style with their own tunnel-walk experience. The lights flashed and the music played as the four kids walked down the tunnel and onto the field in the same game day fashion as the Eagles.

Santiago — from Haverstraw, N.Y. — described the weekend as a dream come true. He said his favorite part of the tour was “just seeing everything and how everybody has been treating us like family. That’s just the best part.”

In the Eagles locker room, they were surprised with custom jerseys and an appearance from Swoop and Eagles cheerleaders. As they walked around the room admiring the lockers of their favorite players, Grant even tried on Jalen Hurts’ shoulder pads, jersey, and helmet.

One-day contracts

After the tour of Lincoln Financial Field, the NovaCare Complex welcomed Santiago, Sullivan, Rozny and Grant to their own signing day with Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman.

Partnering with Fanatics and Make-A-Wish, the Eagles signed all four kids to one-day contracts. And they definitely looked the part, wearing their new Mitchell & Ness gear from the night before.

Once they finished signing their contracts they were surprised with fans waiting outside the room for an autograph. The kids enjoyed the attention of their newfound fame but it was time to get to practice. They headed over to the Eagles’ practice facility to meet their favorite players and new teammates.

Santiago, Sullivan, Rozny and Grant will be in attendance at Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Fanatics and Make-A-Wish partnership

Fanatics has served as the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish since October 2023. Since partnering, they have helped grant nearly 500 sports-related wishes.

“It’s important because you have kids who have gone through such an incredible journey along with their siblings and their parents,” said Grace Farraj, executive director for the Fanatics Foundation. “And we’re just trying to shed some light on that journey and also bring some lightness to the experience and some joy. And connect them with their favorite teams, and their favorite athletes.”

Geremi James, vice president of mission delivery for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, hopes the families can leave this weekend with one thing in mind.

“I hope they continue the feelings of hope and brotherly love,” James said. “I hope they have a core memory and I hope that for those that are still going through their journey they can look back to this and feel rejuvenated.”