Campbell knows how a scheme change can boost a career. He left Arizona for Jacksonville after the 2016 and has compiled 24½ sacks, playing next to Jackson much of the time. Campbell also played opposite Yannick Ngakoue, who has 21½ sacks the past two seasons. The 2017 edition, which lost to the Patriots in the AFC championship game, tied for second in the league with 55 sacks, allowed the second-fewest points per game and scored five defensive touchdowns. Jackson was a big part of that. Last season he often disappeared in Jacksonville’s scheme. That’s won’t happen in Jim Schwartz’s freewheeling, wide-nine attack, because that’s what it allows players to do — attack.