Inside the Eagles locker room: Marcus Mariota gives back to Maui, Devon Allen reflects on debut

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) host the Washington Commanders (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday. Here’s what we observed from the Eagles’ locker room throughout the week.

Mariota replenishes high school team affected by Maui wildfires

Eagles reserve quarterback Marcus Mariota remains active with his contributions to his native Hawaii following the Maui wildfires.

Over the past 1 1/2 months, nearly 100 deaths have been reported from the fires that destroyed Lahaina, while thousands of homes and buildings were destroyed.

As the community attempts to regain its footing, Mariota recently gifted the local Lahainaluna High School football team with new cleats and a $10,000 donation. According to reports, up to 450 Lahainaluna students and 40 coaches lost their homes in the Maui wildfires.

“For my wife [Kiyomi] and I, we wanted to fill the need wherever we could help,” Mariota said. “With tragedy, sports can bring a community back together. Sports can make a difference in these kids’ lives. To be able to provide for them and their needs, that’s what is most important.”

Following a long delay due to the fires, Lahainaluna is scheduled to play its first game of the season on Saturday, the day before the Eagles host the Commanders in a Week 4 matchup involving a pair of NFC East foes.

“Hawaii is such a special place to be from,” Mariota said. “We all kind of grew up the same way, even though we’re on different islands [Mariota hails from Oahu]. That family aspect, that cultural obligation to help others has been there for every single one of us. I’m just happy to be able to provide and those kids can play football.

“It’s emotional. It’s an incredible platform we get as professional athletes. But at the same time, to be able to give them a simple thing like a pair of cleats means the world.”

Devon Allen makes NFL debut with late father in mind

Two-time Olympic hurdler and Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen was elevated from the practice squad, and he made his NFL debut in Week 3 during the team’s road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With running back and featured kickoff return Boston Scott (concussion) sidelined Monday, Allen handled multiple roles on special teams, including at kickoff returner and gunner. He played 11 snaps and fielded one kickoff for 17 yards.

“It was a tremendous experience,” Allen said Friday. “I was excited to get out there and get the opportunity. I’m looking forward to growing my role here with what I can do on the field.”

The moment was emotional for Allen, who dedicated his debut to his late father, Louis, who passed away in June 2022. Following his father’s death, Allen, 28, spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad, a role he retained this year.

Allen’s return to football followed his six-year hiatus from the sport, while he concentrated on his track career. Allen’s personal best of 12.84 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles ranks as the third-fastest time in world history.

“This dream that I’ve had from a little kid that both my parents, and especially my dad, they pushed me and gave me opportunities that I needed in order to accomplish this,” Allen said. “Obviously with me retiring from football for six years made it a bit tougher. But I’m finally here doing it for him and I’m going to keep trying to get better so I can get on the field more. I want to make plays.

“Most especially with him in mind, I just want to enjoy being an athlete and doing what I love to do.”

Eagles Autism Foundation renovates sensory room

As part of Lincoln Financial Field’s 20th anniversary, the Eagles Autism Foundation announced it has completed a revamp of the stadium’s sensory room that serves as a resource destination for individuals with autism and those with sensory differences while attending events.

The sensory room, which was established in 2019, is located on the lower suite level behind sections 105/205. It includes Yogibo bean bags, Nanoleaf visual light panels, Sparkle Interactive Lights, activity panels, bubble walls, and custom tactile artwork created by artists with autism.

“With the prevalence rate of autism increasing to one in 36 children, the need for sensory-friendly resources and support for individuals on the spectrum is at an all-time high,” Eagles Autism Foundation executive director Ryan Hammond said in a statement. “Championed by Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, the sensory room … has been a crucial part of Lincoln Financial Field becoming certified as a sensory-inclusive stadium … as we promote accessibility and inclusion at all our events.”

Hurts blasts new speaker

Quarterback Jalen Hurts recently swapped out his Bluetooth speaker for a much larger and louder sound bar that is housed at his locker stall from inside the NovaCare Complex.

At the conclusion of Friday practices, he has made it a weekly tradition to blast tunes, while he holds his own personal training session in the adjacent weight room. Here’s a sampling of Hurts’ latest workout playlist:

“Me Myself and I” - De La Soul “The Choice Is Yours (Revisited) – Black Sheep “The Bridge Is Over” – Boogie Down Productions “How I could Just Kill a Man” – Cypress Hill “Intro Anthologik Party Jam” – DJ Cut Killer

