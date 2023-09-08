All the songs the Eagles are listening to during practice leading up to the NFL season

Two years ago, Nick Sirianni delivered a season-opening road victory over the Atlanta Falcons during his debut as Eagles coach.

Afterward, team owner Jeffrey Lurie gave his postgame speech from the visitors’ locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sirianni received an honorary game ball from Lurie. Sirianni then retook control of the room and shouted “turn that music back on” in celebratory fashion as players, coaches, and executives alike doused him with hugs and splashes of water.

Sirianni will be hoping for similar vibes in the upcoming opener. The Eagles are scheduled to kick off the 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It will mark the third consecutive year the Eagles begin the regular season on the road.

Throughout his tenure, Sirianni has favored the playing of background music in practice.

Over the past two seasons, it was assistant to the head coach, Tyler Scudder, who was responsible of compiling the practice playlist. This offseason, Scudder was promoted to assistant linebackers coach. His former role as Sirianni’s assistant now belongs to belongs to Tyler Yelk.

Regardless of who’s spinning up the tunes and pressing play, quarterback Jalen Hurts still has a pulse on what’s being blasted during workouts. The playlist consists of a heavy dose of rap songs that span over the past couple of decades.

Here is a compilation of tracks played at Eagles practice:

“Superhero (Heroes & Villains) – Future feat. Chris Brown and Metro Boomin “Stay Schemin’” – Rick Ross feat. Drake and French Montana “Hotel Lobby” – Quavo and Takeoff “Lockjaw” – French Montana feat. Kodak Black “Champion” – Kanye West “Run This town” – Lil Wayne “Easter in Miami” – Kodak Black “Mr. Glock” – Key Glock “Back to the Moon” – Gunna “Early Mornings” – Meek Mill “Freestyle” – Big Yavo “G to the A (Remix)” Kodak Black feat. Jackboy “Walk” – Kodak Black “Eye of the Tiger” – Survivor “Lord Knows” – Drake feat. Rick Ross “Skrilla” – Kodak Black “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIES” – Future “Let the Beat Build” – Lil Wayne “Photoshoot” – Gucci Mane “Faneto” – Chief Keef “Sandra’s Rose” – Drake “Imma Boss” – Meek Mill feat. Rick Ross “Dirt” – Key Glock “Crazy Story” – King Von “Many Men (Wish Death) – 50 Cent “Never Hating” – Lil Baby feat. Young Thug “How it Feel” – Money Man “Weather The Storm” – DJ Khaled feat. Meek Mill and Lil Baby “20 Min” – Lil Uzi Vert “31 Days” – Future “Foolish Remix” – Shawty Lo feat. DJ Khaled, Birdman, Rick Ross and Jim Jones “She Will” – Drake feat. Lil Wayne “Slay” – Meek Mill feat. A$AP Ferg

“I Luv It” – Jeezy “Preach” – Young Dolph feat. Rick Ross and Jeezy “Heavy” – Blac Youngsta feat. Yo Gotti “south to west” – Gunna “Nevada” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Hannah Montana” – Migos “Turn Yo Clic Up” – Future and Quavo “Run It” – 21 Savage and Metro Boomin “Commercial” – Lil Baby feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Get Paid” – Young Dolph “Massaging Me remix” – Future feat. Meek Mill “Duffle Bag Boy” – Playaz Circle feat. Lil Wayne “STREET SWEEPER” – Gunna feat. Future “Bad and Boujee” – Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Good Life” – Kanye West feat. T-Pain “Transportin’” – Kodak Black “No Friends” – EST Gee feat. Yo Gotti and 42 Dugg “Usain Boo” – Kodak Black “On BS” – Drake and 21 Savage

“Ah Never Be The Same” – Rylo Rodriguez “Otis” – Jay-Z and Kanye West feat. Otis Redding “Hustler’s Ambition” – 50 Cent “Cut It” – O.T. Genasis feat. Young Dolph “Bigger than Life” – Lil Uzi Vert “5500 Degrees” – EST Gee feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez “Independent” – Webbie feat. Lil Phat and Lil Boosie “Never Forget” – Future “Bank Account” – 21 Savage “Shot Off Gumbo” – Moneybagg Yo feat. YTB FATT and Fat Wizza “Malibu” – Migos feat. Polo G “Took Her To The O” – King Von “Straightenin” – Migos “I Don’t Like” – Chief Keef feat. Lil Reese “Big Amount” – 2 Chainz feat. Drake “Let’s Go” – Key Glock “Who Want Smoke??” – Nardo Wick feat. G Herbo, 21 Savage, Lil Durk “Jump Out The Face” – Meek Mill feat. Future “Mr. Carter” – Lil Wayne feat. Jay-Z “Up The Scoe” – Icewear Vezzo feat. Lil Durk “Cannon” – Lil Wayne Feat. DJ Drama “How U Ridin’” – Webbie “You know i” – Veeze “Fresh Prince of Utah” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again “It’s All on U” – Icewear Vezzo feat. Kodak Black “Digital Dash” – Future and Drake “I Am Who They Say I Am” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again “SkeeYee” – Sexyy Red “Immortal” – 21 Savage “Fight Night” – Migos “Comfortable” – Lil Wayne feat. Babyface “Blues” – G Herbo feat. Future

