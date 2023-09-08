Skip to content
All the songs the Eagles are listening to during practice leading up to the NFL season

Here's a compilation of tracks played at Eagles practice.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) and DeVonta Smith on the sideline of an NFL preseason football game against the Browns at Lincoln Financial Field, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) and DeVonta Smith on the sideline of an NFL preseason football game against the Browns at Lincoln Financial Field, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Two years ago, Nick Sirianni delivered a season-opening road victory over the Atlanta Falcons during his debut as Eagles coach.

Afterward, team owner Jeffrey Lurie gave his postgame speech from the visitors’ locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sirianni received an honorary game ball from Lurie. Sirianni then retook control of the room and shouted “turn that music back on” in celebratory fashion as players, coaches, and executives alike doused him with hugs and splashes of water.

Sirianni will be hoping for similar vibes in the upcoming opener. The Eagles are scheduled to kick off the 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It will mark the third consecutive year the Eagles begin the regular season on the road.

Throughout his tenure, Sirianni has favored the playing of background music in practice.

Over the past two seasons, it was assistant to the head coach, Tyler Scudder, who was responsible of compiling the practice playlist. This offseason, Scudder was promoted to assistant linebackers coach. His former role as Sirianni’s assistant now belongs to belongs to Tyler Yelk.

Regardless of who’s spinning up the tunes and pressing play, quarterback Jalen Hurts still has a pulse on what’s being blasted during workouts. The playlist consists of a heavy dose of rap songs that span over the past couple of decades.

Here is a compilation of tracks played at Eagles practice:

  1. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains) – Future feat. Chris Brown and Metro Boomin

  2. “Stay Schemin’” – Rick Ross feat. Drake and French Montana

  3. “Hotel Lobby” – Quavo and Takeoff

  4. “Lockjaw” – French Montana feat. Kodak Black

  5. “Champion” – Kanye West

  6. “Run This town” – Lil Wayne

  7. “Easter in Miami” – Kodak Black

  8. “Mr. Glock” – Key Glock

  9. “Back to the Moon” – Gunna

  10. “Early Mornings” – Meek Mill

  11. “Freestyle” – Big Yavo

  12. “G to the A (Remix)” Kodak Black feat. Jackboy

  13. “Walk” – Kodak Black

  14. “Eye of the Tiger” – Survivor

  15. “Lord Knows” – Drake feat. Rick Ross

  16. “Skrilla” – Kodak Black

  17. “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIES” – Future

  18. “Let the Beat Build” – Lil Wayne

  19. “Photoshoot” – Gucci Mane

  20. “Faneto” – Chief Keef

  21. “Sandra’s Rose” – Drake

  22. “Imma Boss” – Meek Mill feat. Rick Ross

  23. “Dirt” – Key Glock

  24. “Crazy Story” – King Von

  25. “Many Men (Wish Death) – 50 Cent

  26. “Never Hating” – Lil Baby feat. Young Thug

  27. “How it Feel” – Money Man

  28. “Weather The Storm” – DJ Khaled feat. Meek Mill and Lil Baby

  29. “20 Min” – Lil Uzi Vert

  30. “31 Days” – Future

  31. “Foolish Remix” – Shawty Lo feat. DJ Khaled, Birdman, Rick Ross and Jim Jones

  32. “She Will” – Drake feat. Lil Wayne

  33. “Slay” – Meek Mill feat. A$AP Ferg

  1. “I Luv It” – Jeezy

  2. “Preach” – Young Dolph feat. Rick Ross and Jeezy

  3. “Heavy” – Blac Youngsta feat. Yo Gotti

  4. “south to west” – Gunna

  5. “Nevada” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

  6. “Hannah Montana” – Migos

  7. “Turn Yo Clic Up” – Future and Quavo

  8. “Run It” – 21 Savage and Metro Boomin

  9. “Commercial” – Lil Baby feat. Lil Uzi Vert

  10. “Get Paid” – Young Dolph

  11. “Massaging Me remix” – Future feat. Meek Mill

  12. “Duffle Bag Boy” – Playaz Circle feat. Lil Wayne

  13. “STREET SWEEPER” – Gunna feat. Future

  14. “Bad and Boujee” – Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

  15. “Good Life” – Kanye West feat. T-Pain

  16. “Transportin’” – Kodak Black

  17. “No Friends” – EST Gee feat. Yo Gotti and 42 Dugg

  18. “Usain Boo” – Kodak Black

  19. “On BS” – Drake and 21 Savage

  1. “Ah Never Be The Same” – Rylo Rodriguez

  2. “Otis” – Jay-Z and Kanye West feat. Otis Redding

  3. “Hustler’s Ambition” – 50 Cent

  4. “Cut It” – O.T. Genasis feat. Young Dolph

  5. “Bigger than Life” – Lil Uzi Vert

  6. “5500 Degrees” – EST Gee feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez

  7. “Independent” – Webbie feat. Lil Phat and Lil Boosie

  8. “Never Forget” – Future

  9. “Bank Account” – 21 Savage

  10. “Shot Off Gumbo” – Moneybagg Yo feat. YTB FATT and Fat Wizza

  11. “Malibu” – Migos feat. Polo G

  12. “Took Her To The O” – King Von

  13. “Straightenin” – Migos

  14. “I Don’t Like” – Chief Keef feat. Lil Reese

  15. “Big Amount” – 2 Chainz feat. Drake

  16. “Let’s Go” – Key Glock

  17. “Who Want Smoke??” – Nardo Wick feat. G Herbo, 21 Savage, Lil Durk

  18. “Jump Out The Face” – Meek Mill feat. Future

  19. “Mr. Carter” – Lil Wayne feat. Jay-Z

  20. “Up The Scoe” – Icewear Vezzo feat. Lil Durk

  21. “Cannon” – Lil Wayne Feat. DJ Drama

  22. “How U Ridin’” – Webbie

  23. “You know i” – Veeze

  24. “Fresh Prince of Utah” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

  25. “It’s All on U” – Icewear Vezzo feat. Kodak Black

  26. “Digital Dash” – Future and Drake

  27. “I Am Who They Say I Am” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

  28. “SkeeYee” – Sexyy Red

  29. “Immortal” – 21 Savage

  30. “Fight Night” – Migos

  31. “Comfortable” – Lil Wayne feat. Babyface

  32. “Blues” – G Herbo feat. Future

