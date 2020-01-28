In Philadelphia, he will inherit a DB room facing change — much-needed change, many fans and observers believe. Starting cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills are pending free agents. Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas are the top recent draft picks at corner, arriving in 2017 as second- and third-rounders, respectively, but neither Jones nor Douglas saw a defensive snap in the playoff loss to Seattle. Safety Malcolm Jenkins, the leader of the unit, has said he will not play in 2020 without a revised contract. The other starting safety, Rodney McLeod, is a pending free agent.