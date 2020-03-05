The Eagles celebrated Throwback Thursday by bringing back Marty Mornhinweg as a senior offensive consultant to head coach Doug Pederson.
Mornhinweg’s first stint with the team began with a similar title, in 2003, when close friend Andy Reid hired him after Mornhinweg was fired as Detroit’s head coach. Mornhinweg eventually spent seven seasons as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. He since has served as offensive coordinator for the Jets and Ravens, and parted ways with the Ravens after the 2018 season.
Mornhinweg, who turns 58 this month, has a history with Pederson that extends back nearly a quarter-century to Green Bay, where Mornhinweg was the quarterbacks coach and Pederson was Brett Favre’s backup.
This sets up an interesting situation for the Eagles’ offense. Pederson decided not to name an offensive coordinator after firing Mike Groh in January. The Eagles have a passing game coordinator in Press Taylor, a running game coordinator in Jeff Stoutland, and a senior offensive consultant in former Denver offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. Then there is passing game analyst Andrew Breiner.
Pederson has said he intends to continue calling plays.