The Eagles amended their coronavirus safety precautions for Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, now requiring fans and stadium staff to wear masks in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

Fans won’t be obligated to wear masks outside, but in a statement, the team “strongly encouraged” unvaccinated guests to wear them unless actively eating or drinking.

“All stadium guests and staff will be required to wear a mask when visiting indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field,” the statement reads. “Fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. Fans should bring their own masks to the stadium.”

The change came in response to Mayor Jim Kenney announcing the city’s new mask mandate, which requires face coverings in all indoor businesses or institutions unless everyone inside the venue can verify that they’re fully vaccinated.

The Eagles’ preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers is set for Thursday and will be the first time the team has played at the stadium without a capacity limit since 2019. The team had a public practice last Sunday and drew 25,896 fans, a far cry from the 7,500 fans who were allowed each game between Week 6-8 before a spike in cases led to a vacant stadium.

“It’s been a long journey for all of us over the past 18 months,” team president Don Smolenski said last week. “Not having our fans in full force last season was hard on everyone. Eagles fans bring this building to life. We cannot wait to hear and feel that heartbeat and that pulse as we come back together again.”

The Eagles’ regular-season home opener is scheduled for Sept. 19 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Phil Laws, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Wells Fargo Center, said in a statement: “In compliance with Philadelphia’s city-wide mask mandate, all guests and arena employees will be required to wear a mask while inside Wells Fargo Center.”

The Flyers and 76ers, who play their home games at the Wells Fargo Center, next play there in the fall. The arena’s next live action is a roller skating event on Aug. 28.