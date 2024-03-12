Source: Eagles agree to terms with free-agent OL Matt Hennessy, a Temple product

The Eagles have agreed to terms with free-agent offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, a former Temple player, according to a league source.

PHLY was first to report the news.

Hennessy, 26, is a former third-round pick who spent the last four years with the Atlanta Falcons compiling 22 starts and 41 games played. He missed all of last season with a knee injury suffered in training camp, an injury that then-Falcons coach Arthur Smith suggested was a result of an injury he suffered the year prior.

At 6-foot-3, 307 pounds, Hennessy started three games at right guard for the Falcons in 2022 and played the entire 2021 season at center, giving him multi-positional versatility along the interior line.

With second-year offensive lineman Tyler Steen now getting a chance to crack into the Eagles’ starting unit following Jason Kelce’s retirement, the team will need to bolster its depth at the center and guard positions. Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll, both key reserves last season, each entered free agency on Monday after several years filling in the Eagles’ depth chart. The Eagles could also add a potential starter through the draft, but Hennessy could get a chance to compete with Steen for the starting spot at right guard during training camp. Steen started one game last season, spending most of the year behind Opeta on the depth chart.

Hennessy was a two-year starter at Temple before declaring for the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining, going 78th overall to the Falcons in 2020. His brother, Thomas Hennessy, is a longsnapper for the New York Jets.

Jeff McLane contributed reporting.