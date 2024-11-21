You can now buy grass from a recent Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field

The holidays are right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a unique gift for that certain Eagles fan in your life, the team recently partnered with The Realest to sell game-used items and memorabilia — including grass straight from the field at the Linc.

The site is hosting auctions for game-worn jerseys and locker room nameplates from some of the team’s biggest names, like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and more. They’re also auctioning off game-used goalpost wraps from Lincoln Financial Field, and even the neon Eagles helmet from the tunnel where the players enter the field.

If auctions aren’t for you, you can also purchase a set of stadium seats — but they’ll cost you over $1,000. A vial of Linc grass from one of the team’s three most recent home games, however, is a much more reasonable holiday gift at $29.99. Better yet, they were all Eagles wins.

The company recently shared a video of their process authenticating and collecting grass from the field.

The Eagles are The Realest’s first NFL partnership. Previous partners include the Padres and the Big Ten.