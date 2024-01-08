Eagles announcer Merrill Reese unloads over ‘embarrassment’ of a loss

Not even longtime Eagles announcer Merrill Reese can put a positive spin on the Eagles following their demoralizing loss to the New York Giants Sunday.

“This was so hard to take,” Reese wrote on social media following the game. “I hate to do a broadcast full of negatives about the Birds but there were no silver linings to point out in this one.”

Throughout the game’s radio broadcast on 94.1 WIP, Reese couldn’t hide his contempt over what he was seeing on the field. Reese said it was an “embarrassment” to see the Eagles pull their starters before halftime, and at times described the Birds as “getting murdered” and “not playing like a professional football team.”

“I don’t know how they could have any confidence after this performance,” Reese said during the broadcast.

Reese and his broadcast partner, Mike Quick, will be in Tampa next weekend to call the Birds’ wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Joining them will be longtime WIP host Howard Eskin, who handles the broadcast’s sideline reporting. The game will also air on ESPN and ABC, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. And yes, there will be a Manningcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2.

WIP signed a new deal in November that will keep Eagles games on the station through the 2028 season, and Reese and Quick will continue to call games through at least the end of next season.

WIP parent company Audacy files for bankruptcy

Speaking of WIP, the station’s parent company — Audacy — has reached an agreement with its debtholders on a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan the company says will position it “for long-term growth.”

According to Audacy, the move will allow the company to shed about $1.6 billion in debt, leaving it with $350 million to pay off. It will leave its debtholders in charge of the company, which owns over 200 radio stations nationwide. In addition to WIP, Audacy owns five other Philly stations: KYW NewsRadio, the New 96.5, 1210-AM WPHT, B101, and 98.1 WOGL.

The company said in a statement it “does not expect any operational impact from the restructuring” and a spokesperson said Audacy will continue “business as usual.” Audacy CEO David Field said in a statement a “perfect storm” of reduced ad spending and shifting market forces have led to a reduction of “several billions dollars” in radio ad spending.

“These market factors have severely impacted our financial condition and necessitated our balance sheet restructuring,” Field said in a statement. “With our scaled leadership position, our uniquely differentiated premium audio content and a robust capital structure, we believe Audacy will emerge well positioned to continue its innovation and growth in the dynamic audio business.”

Audacy which has a podcast partnership with The Inquirer, reported a $234.3 million loss in the third quarter of this year and skipped a debt payment in September. It also delayed a debt repayment of $18.9 million that had been due in December, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Quick hits

SportsCenter anchor and Temple graduate Kevin Negandhi has been resigned by ESPN to a new multi-year contract, the network announced Monday. Negandhi, a Chester County native, first joined ESPN in 2006 after serving as the sports director at the ABC-affiliate in Sarasota, Fla. In addition to his role on SportsCenter, Negandhi is a studio host on ESPN on ABC College Football and has hosted the network’s coverage of the Special Olympics World Games. For the first time, the NFL is taking a playoff game off broadcast TV and placing it behind the paywall of a streaming service. Saturday’s AFC wild-card matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. The NFL gave a preview of what was to come in Week 16, when Peacock exclusively streamed the Buffalo Bills’ win against the Los Angeles Chargers. A subscription to Peacock will set you back $5.99 a month. The move means Taylor Swift fans will have to sign up for the service if they want to see the music megastar watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs attempt to make it back to the Super Bowl. Expect NBC cameras to find her quickly and often if she attends Saturday’s Chiefs’ game against the Dolphins, something comedian Jo Koy joked about while hosting the Golden Globes Sunday night.

The Atlanta Falcons’ Arthur Smith became the first head coach to be fired on what has become known in the NFL as “Black Monday.” During the 48-17 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Smith was caught offering some colorful suggestions to Saints head coach Dennis Allen over a late touchdown at the end of the game. Allen told reporters after the game the touchdown was “unacceptable”