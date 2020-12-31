There’s no way to nicely describe Jacquet’s performance in last Sunday’s 20-point loss to the Cowboys, though. He got his butt kicked, plain and simple, first by Michael Gallup and later by Amari Cooper, before defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz lifted him in the second half. Jacquet gave up six completions for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had a costly missed tackle on a screen to Gallup that the Cowboys wide receiver turned into a 55-yard gain. Later gave up an easy 7-yard TD to Gallup, and then slipped covering Cooper, giving up a 69-yard completion.