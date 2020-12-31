Yes, they could use better linebacker support, but the Eagles drafted Davion Taylor in the third round this season. He has played 29 defensive snaps. Oddly, Schwartz -- a linebacker in college and a linebacker coach in the NFL -- seems to have trouble identifying ‘backers. In 2019 the Eagles signed L.J. Fort, a special-teams ace, to a three-year, $5.5 million deal, but Schwartz didn’t put him on the field for a single defensive snap in his first four games, so the Birds cut him. Baltimore signed him. Fort has 76 tackles and two sacks since he became a starter in Baltimore 24 games ago.