Miles Sanders signs with the Carolina Panthers and departs the Eagles after a Pro Bowl season

Running back Miles Sanders signed a four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Wednesday evening, effectively ending his tenure with the Eagles.

Sanders, a former second-round pick out of Penn State, seemingly saw the writing on the wall Tuesday afternoon when the Eagles added free-agent tailback Rashaad Penny on a one year-deal. Soon after the Penny news broke, Sanders tweeted: “To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart.”

Sanders served as the team’s lead running back over the past four seasons, compiling 3,708 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns and nine fumbles. He is coming off the best season of his career; in 2022, Sanders had 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He became the first Eagles running back to record 1,000-plus rushing yards since LeSean McCoy in 2014, and Sanders also earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

By signing with Carolina, Sanders reunites with former Eagles and current Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley. Sanders caught 50 passes for 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his rookie year under Staley’s supervision. With Sanders departed, the Eagles enter the 2023 season with Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon currently on the depth chart. They also have running back Kennedy Brooks signed to a reserve/future deal.