In the Eagles’ last three games against division rivals, Sanders averaged 4.56 yards per carry on 54 attempts for 82 rushing yards per game. He has gained more than 150 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two games. He broke off a 56-yard run against Washington two weeks ago and had a 38-yarder against Dallas on Sunday that could have been a touchdown run had he not knelt well before the end zone to ice the victory.