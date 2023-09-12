Eagles put linebacker Nakobe Dean on injured reserve, add Nicholas Morrow to the roster

The Eagles on Tuesday placed second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot) on injured reserve and signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow to the active roster. Additionally, linebacker Rashaan Evans was signed to the team’s practice squad.

Dean, who was hurt Sunday during the season-opening victory over the New England Patriots, will miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve. The Eagles’ next four opponents include the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams.

“Just thankful that it’s not longer than that, because obviously, these things can be worse,” coach Nick Sirianni said of Dean. “Just thankful that it’s not a season-ending injury.”

In his sixth NFL season out of Greenville University, Morrow signed with the Eagles in free agency, but he was released at the end of training camp. He joins fellow off-ball linebackers Christian Elliss and Zach Cunningham on the active roster. The Eagles also have undrafted rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren on their practice squad.

The Eagles host the Vikings in the home opener at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.