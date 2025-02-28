Eagles hire Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler as quarterbacks coach

Scot Loeffler, the longtime Bowling Green State head coach, is set to become the next Eagles quarterbacks coach, the school announced on Friday.

The 50-year-old Loeffler has spent the last six seasons at Bowling Green, his first head-coaching gig at the collegiate level. He has spent the bulk of his 28-year coaching career focusing on quarterbacks, including a year at Temple as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: What the NFL’s record $279.2 million salary cap means for the Eagles

Loeffler, who hails from Barberton, Ohio, played quarterback at Michigan from 1993-96. He became a graduate assistant for the program after an injury ended his playing career, overlapping with Tom Brady and winning a national championship in 1997.

The Eagles’ coaching gig will be Loeffler’s second at the NFL level. He served as the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach for one season in 2008 before joining Urban Meyer’s staff at Florida to work in the same role for two seasons.

Loeffler is set to replace Doug Nussmeier, who is departing for New Orleans to serve as offensive coordinator on Kellen Moore’s staff. Jalen Hurts will have a different quarterbacks coach in five of his six seasons in the NFL.