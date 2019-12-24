“It’s hard to say. It’s just been – I use the word fun. Just because it has been fun, seeing some of these guys just grow up right before our eyes,” Wentz said. “In practice, we’ve seen guys do it – some of these guys [have done] it for a while, and some of these guys, we haven’t really seen them much at all. It’s almost something new every time that we’re working with them, and just seeing them grow up and make plays.