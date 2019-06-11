An odd thing about this is that the previous generation of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks contained mostly bluebloods from the draft. If you look at the championship span from the mid-'70s to the late-’90s, another roughly 25-year period, 12 of the Super Bowl wins were quarterbacked by guys taken not just among the top three draft selections, but exclusively No. 1 overall. Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, John Elway, Jim Plunkett and Steve Young all got it done. (Young actually entered the league as a supplemental pick, but would have been No. 1 overall had he not opted to sign with the L.A. Express of the USFL.)