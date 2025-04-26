8 potential gems the Eagles could consider on Day 3 of the NFL draft

On the second day of the draft, Howie Roseman added more picks than he did prospects.

Roseman executed a pair of trades on Friday night, first shipping off the Eagles’ third-round, No. 96 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for No. 101 in the third round and a 2026 fifth-round pick. Later, Roseman traded out of the third round entirely, packaging No. 101 with their fourth-rounder (No. 134) to acquire two earlier fourth-rounders from the Broncos (Nos. 111 and 130) and one sixth-round pick.

“Great opportunity to improve our football team on the third day,” Roseman said. “It’s a really fun day for us. And we just felt like it made sense to make those two moves with where the board was at.”

The Eagles are entering the final day of the draft with plenty of opportunities to find late-round gems. With Day 3 set to begin at noon, here’s a breakdown of the Eagles’ picks, their needs, and their potential player fits in Rounds 4-7:

How many Day 3 picks do the Eagles have?

The Eagles enter the final day of the draft with a total of six picks — two in the fourth round (Nos. 111 and 130), three in the fifth (Nos. 161, 165, and 168), and one in the sixth (No. 191).

What are their biggest needs?

The Eagles crossed off a safety from their list when they selected Texas’ Andrew Mukuba with their second-round, No. 64 overall pick. Mukuba figures to be among the competitors for the starting safety role opposite Reed Blankenship come training camp.

Plenty of the Eagles’ needs that existed before the draft still remain. At this point in the draft, though, the Eagles are less likely to find Day 1 starters for this upcoming season. Regardless, the Eagles could stand to add to the following positions on defense:

Defensive tackle Cornerback

The Eagles could shore up the depth at various positions on offense:

Offensive line (guard and tackle) Tight end Wide receiver Running back

Who’s available?

Here’s a look at eight players who could fit various needs for the Eagles on Day 3:

EDGE/DT Elijah Roberts, Southern Methodist

This isn’t your prototypical edge rusher. The 23-year-old Roberts measured in at 6-foot-3½, 285 pounds at the combine, boasting the build of a slightly lighter-than-average defensive lineman. While he primarily lined up as an edge rusher at Southern Methodist, his prospective NFL team may find him versatile enough to reduce inside. He uses his long arms (33⅝ arm length) and staggering strength to set the edge in the run game. He also has some speed-to-power pass-rush ability and a knack for finishing, as evidenced by his 17½ sacks in his last 17 games (team leader in sacks in 2024 and 2023). Roberts reportedly took a top-30 visit to the Eagles.

DT Cam’Ron Jackson, Florida

With Jordan Davis’ future beyond 2025 in limbo, Jackson could provide the Eagles an option at nose tackle. He and Davis are similarly built — Davis is 6-foot-6, 336 pounds, while Jackson measured in at the combine a bit lighter at 6-6, 328. He was a dominant force in the run game in his two seasons at Florida, combining for 52 tackles against the run in that span, per Pro Football Focus. He doesn’t bring much to the table as a pass rusher, making him better suited for early downs.

CB Tommi Hill, Nebraska

Hill plays with a competitive edge that would be embraced by the Eagles defense. At 6-foot, 213 pounds, Hill has a strong frame with long, 32⅞-inch arms (90th percentile). The outside cornerback played through a foot injury throughout the bulk of the 2024 season and the Senior Bowl, so his most recent tape isn’t representative of his capabilities (save for his early-season pick on Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders). But he made plenty of plays on the football in 2023, posting 13 pass breakups and four interceptions.

OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State

Travis feels like an Eagles type of pick based on his size alone. At 6-foot-7¾, 339 pounds, he could make the 6-foot-8, 365-pound Jordan Mailata feel somewhat average-sized. Travis is strong and powerful yet somehow nimble, showcasing the explosiveness needed to get out of his stance and keep opposing edge rushers at bay. He transferred to Iowa State from Princeton in 2024, so he only has one year of experience playing against FBS teams, but he has the potential to develop into a swing tackle at the next level. Travis reportedly came to Philadelphia on a top-30 visit.

OG Marcus Mbow, Purdue

If the Eagles are interested in Mbow, they ought to act quickly, as he could be one of the first names off the board on Day 3. The 6-foot-4, 302-pound offensive lineman offers the positional versatility that Jeff Stoutland typically covets. Mbow, a three-year starter at Purdue, started in 14 games at right guard (2022) and 18 games at right tackle (2023-24). He is quick and agile on his feet, but he needs to add some mass to his frame at the next level. His lack of length indicates he’ll probably stick at guard. Mbow reportedly visited the Eagles during the pre-draft process.

TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech

Hawes, the 6-foot-4, 253-pound tight end, could give the Eagles’ tight ends group a boost in an area where they’ve struggled at times — blocking. He was an asset to Georgia Tech’s rushing attack and screen game, whether he was blocking inline or on the perimeter. Hawes may not have tantalizing upside as a receiver, posting a career-best 16 receptions for 195 yards in 12 games in 2024, but he could fill an important role on the depth chart.

WR Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

Thornton is the textbook definition of a vertical threat. The 6-foot-4½, 205-pound Thornton ran a blazing 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the combine, which was the second-best among the receiving class. He harnesses that straight-line speed on go balls and post routes, which comprised approximately 40% of his route tree, according to SumerSports. Thornton had a career-best year in 2024, posting 26 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

RB Jaydon Blue, Texas

Blue was the lone running back to reportedly take a top-30 visit to the Eagles. The speedy tailback ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine, which was the second-fastest time among his position group. That speed is evident when he gets into the second and third levels of the defense on explosive runs. He’s also a capable receiver out of the backfield, racking up 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.