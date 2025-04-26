Eagles select Nebraska DT Ty Robinson in the fourth round of the NFL draft

The Eagles are adding some versatility to their defensive front.

With their fourth round, No. 111 overall pick in the draft on Saturday, the Eagles selected defensive tackle Ty Robinson out of Nebraska.

The 6-foot-5, 288-pound Robinson was a five-year starter at Nebraska, lining up across the interior defensive line in a number of spots. At nearly 24 years old, he has plenty of collegiate experience, starting in 47 games over the course of his career.

“I feel like that versatility is something that I’ve kind of honed in on, being able to play all over the line,” Robinson said Saturday afternoon. “I’m willing to do whatever the coaches need me to do. Learning a new role or a new spot. I’m just looking to work to develop myself and become a better player to help the team in any way I can.”

Robinson has the potential to bring a pass-rushing ability to the Eagles’ defensive line. He had his most productive season in college in 2024, finishing the year with seven sacks and 12½ tackles for a loss, which were both team highs.

» READ MORE: Thumbs up or down on the Eagles drafting Jihaad Campbell? Our writers weigh in.

He’s an impressive athlete at his size. At the combine, Robinson showcased his explosiveness with a 119-inch broad jump, which ranks in the 84th percentile at his position. His 4.83-second 40-yard dash was the fastest among defensive tackles.

Robinson will reunite with a familiar face in Philadelphia — Cam Jurgens is his former teammate at Nebraska. When the newly-extended Eagles center worked out in Lincoln, Neb., this offseason, Robinson asked him to pass along a message to the Eagles in the lead-up to the draft.

“Make sure you put in a good word for me,” Robinson said.

The Eagles are in the process of retooling their defensive line after Milton Williams departed for the New England Patriots in free agency. Jordan Davis’ future is uncertain, as the team must soon decide whether they will exercise his fifth-year option.