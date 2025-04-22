Skip to content
2025 NFL draft: Rating 16 potential first-round targets for the Eagles

Will the Eagles pick a defensive lineman yet again in the first round? Maybe an offensive tackle or tight end? Our writers weigh in.

American team defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Mississippi (2) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)Read moreButch Dill / AP

The Eagles have the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday. Here are our writers’ picks on the most likely to be selected.

  1. All of our writers see Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen as a strong possibility and could be someone the Eagles trade up for. But will he be available?

  2. The Eagles in recent years have tended to use first-round picks on defensive linemen and could be targeting an edge rusher again given their losses at the position this offseason.

  3. The first round could also be where the Eagles draft Lane Johnson’s heir apparent, and there are prospects in range who could fit that mold.