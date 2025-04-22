2025 NFL draft: Rating 16 potential first-round targets for the Eagles

The first round could also be where the Eagles draft Lane Johnson’s heir apparent, and there are prospects in range who could fit that mold.

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Jeff McLane: I don’t feel confident about any one player like I have in the last four drafts when I mocked Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter/Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis and DeVonta Smith to the Eagles in the first round (pats self on back). Picking last will do that, although I think it’s more likely Howie Roseman trades up or back than he sticks at 32. Historically, he’s moved up more than back, which is why I have Nolen as the most likely choice. I think there’s a good chance he’s not within range — say, around No. 26 or 27 — but I know the Eagles have done a lot of work on him and love him. There are some character concerns because Nolen’s transferred a lot — in high school and college — and missed practices. But he has the athletic upside the Eagles crave in their linemen.

Draft meter: 8.5

Jeff Neiburg: The need at the position is obvious. While the Eagles have one of the game’s best interior linemen in Carter, his top sidekick, Milton Williams, is gone. Nolen is a real talent who could slip to the Eagles in part because of supposed maturity concerns. They have the environment to nurture whatever Nolen needs.

Draft meter: 9

» READ MORE: Sizing up a deep group of DTs, could the Eagles find a Milton Williams replacement?

Olivia Reiner: Nolen is a hot name for the Eagles in the mock draft world, and for good reason. His self-described violence as a pass rusher from multiple alignments makes him an enticing running mate to Carter. Will he be available at No. 32 or within a reasonable trade up? If so, he would be a strong fit.

Draft meter: 9

EJ Smith: Nolen has quickly become one of the most popular projections for the Eagles at 32, but there’s a real possibility that he’s off the board well before the Eagles get the chance to take him. It’s not an impossibility, though, as there are some concerns surrounding Nolen’s history of switching teams both in high school and college that make his draft range more volatile than most prospects. If he slides on draft night, he’d be an ideal fit as a slashing interior rusher who could take advantage of the attention Carter commands. Similar to when the team drafted Carter, securing Nolan just might require a slight trade up.

Draft meter: 7

Average score: 8.3

» READ MORE: Walter Nolen or Malaki Starks at 32? Making the case for each and other priorities

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

McLane: Ezeiruaku is another productive edge rusher who put up numbers in college (a second-in-the-nation 16 1/2 sacks). There isn’t as much wishing and hoping as there may be with other prospects at his position. Like with James Pearce, I think the Eagles may not feel compelled to trade up for Ezeiruaku. A few evaluators I trust questioned if he plays with enough physicality. But he would represent, at least on paper, a respectable pick.

Draft meter: 7

Neiburg: Ezeiruaku may be slightly undersized by NFL edge rusher standards, but he’s got long arms, lots of athleticism, and makes up for the perceived lack of size with a quick first step and fast hands. It’s a position of need for the Eagles, a major one. What’s more, Ezeiruaku grew up in nearby Williamstown.

Draft meter: 8

» READ MORE: Williamstown’s Donovan Ezeiruaku became a breakout star at Boston College, then dominated at Senior Bowl workouts

Reiner: Ezeiruaku is polished as a pass rusher, using his arsenal of moves to rack up 16½ sacks in his senior season. Will his lack of size (6-foot-2, 248 pounds) hinder him at the next level? At the very least, the Eagles were intrigued enough to bring him in on a top-30 visit.

Draft meter: 8

Smith: There are plenty of reasons to suggest Ezeiruaku could be the pick at 32. He took a top-30 visit to the Eagles, plays a premium position, and should be available within their range at the end of the first round. Even though he may not be an every-down player early in his career, he’s a rock-solid pass rusher with the upside and traits to get even better.

Draft meter: 7

Average score: 7.5

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

McLane: Harmon would seemingly be a solid selection if Roseman stands pat at 32. I know the Eagles have a greater need on the defensive edge than in the interior, and I know depth at defensive tackle means they can wait in the later rounds to address the position. But getting quality players is the goal, and Harmon had a standout senior season after transferring from Michigan State. He’s quick and agile and can anchor vs. blockers in the run game.

Draft meter: 8

Neiburg: This one probably requires a move up, something the Eagles aren’t afraid of doing. Harmon is big, 6-5 and 315 pounds, and can really get after the quarterback while also being effective against the run. With Davis seemingly not long for Philadelphia, Harmon would be a sensible — and maybe a better — replacement.

Draft meter: 6

Reiner: Harmon is a solid all-around defensive tackle with ideal size, strength, and speed, but he struggles to finish plays (10 missed tackles in 2024, per PFF). He might lack the potential star power worthy of a first-round pick for the Eagles.

Draft meter: 6

Smith: Harmon is a different type of defensive tackle than Nolen but could offer just as much value to the Eagles as an every-down player who still has plenty of juice as a pass-rusher. His draft range starts a little lower than Nolen’s, but it’s less volatile and could still end with him going ahead of the Eagles’ selection. The versatility and upside are there, but this feels like another best-case scenario for the Eagles at No. 32.

Draft meter: 7

Average score: 6.7

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

McLane: Like Nolen, Williams is a trade-up candidate. I don’t envision the Georgia product dropping very far, but an underwhelming 2024 season in which he played through injury could affect his stock. The tools are all there and the Eagles, of course, have had success with former Bulldogs. I’ve seen another Bulldog — Jalon Walker — mentioned as an edge defender the Eagles could trade up for, but that would likely take a massive leap.

Draft meter: 6

Neiburg: Williams is tall (6-5) and has long arms (83-inch wingspan), but he’s a little bit light (260 pounds) as far as edge rushers go. He’s explosive but a bit unrefined right now, in part because he played on a really good college team for three seasons and is still only 20 years old. Another Bulldog for the Eagles defense?

Draft meter: 6

Reiner: Tools personified. He has the prototypical size, speed, and strength off the edge to defeat blocks, but his college production doesn’t reflect his potential. With quality coaching, could he reach his ceiling? He seems like the kind of player the Eagles could be willing to trade up to select.

Draft meter: 7

Smith: Williams feels like the best-case scenario for the Eagles in the first round. He’s a big, powerful edge rusher with long arms and unusual explosiveness at that size and comes from a program they know very well. He would be an ideal complement to Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt as an every-down edge early in his career and could develop into a true difference maker if he puts it all together as a pass rusher. Even if Williams falls into the 20s, it would make sense for the Eagles to move up to add yet another Georgia Bulldog to a defense already full of them.

Draft meter: 7.5

Average score: 6.6

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

McLane: Are you sensing a trend? I feel very strongly about the Eagles targeting another defensive lineman first, like they have in three of their last four drafts. Stewart is more of a projection than Pearce and Ezeiruaku. Maybe that’s a reason to slot him higher. I’m sure Eagles assistant Jeremiah Washburn would love to get his hands on Stewart. But I would be worried about his low number of sacks and lack of pass rush moves.

Draft meter: 7

Neiburg: Will he be there at 32? Maybe not, but it’s possible. Stewart is a big edge rusher at 6-5 and 267 pounds and has the athleticism that teams covet off the edge. But where was the college production? He had just 4½ sacks at Texas A&M … for his career. There’s a lot of potential there, though.

Draft meter: 7

Reiner: There’s a lot to like about Stewart’s traits, especially his size and his athleticism. College production shouldn’t be the only factor that these prospects are judged on, but Stewart’s 1½ sacks in each of his seasons at Texas A&M should give the Eagles pause if he’s available at No. 32.

Draft meter: 5

Smith: The similarities between Stewart and Josh Sweat are hard to ignore. They’re both big-bodied defensive ends with rare physical traits at that size and a lack of dominant college tape coming into the draft. That makes Stewart an interesting proposition for the Eagles, whose edge-rusher rotation lacks some heft compared to last year’s group, but he should be just as interesting to teams drafting in the middle of the first round as well.

Draft meter: 4.5

Average score: 5.8

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

McLane: Simmons could be a value pick if other teams are put off by his ACL injury last season. He might not be first round-worthy, but he has all the necessary skills that NFL scouts typically salivate over. He could bounce to both sides as the Eagles’ swing tackle as Jeff Stoutland grooms him to replace Lane Johnson. The Johnson era is much closer to its end than its beginning, and the Eagles have to start thinking about his eventual replacement at some point. But I wouldn’t force the issue.

Draft meter: 6

Neiburg: If not for a torn patellar tendon six games into this past season, Simmons may have been the top offensive lineman drafted. If the Eagles are playing the long game for Johnson’s replacement, maybe they decide Simmons’ upside is too good to pass up, and they let him get healthy and learn under some of the game’s best.

Draft meter: 4

» READ MORE: Does the 2025 class of OTs offer a potential Lane Johnson heir apparent?

Reiner: Simmons has the talent to become a longtime NFL starter at tackle, but he is coming off of a non-contact knee injury that sidelined him midway through the 2024 season. If the Eagles are confident in his long-term health, could he be the heir apparent to Johnson?

Draft meter: 7

Smith: The Eagles love a good value play in the draft, and Simmons would present exactly if he’s there at the end of the first round. The 6-5, 317-pound prospect has all the makings of a starting-caliber NFL tackle with long arms and light feet, but concerns about a torn patellar tendon suffered last year could cause him to slide into the Eagles’ range. If he’s there, he’d make plenty of sense as an heir apparent to Johnson. The question is if he makes it there, and whether the Eagles are confident about his medical.

Draft meter: 6

Average score: 5.7

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

McLane: Pearce is long, lean, and explosive and used multiple moves to pressure quarterbacks at a high rate in college. There are size concerns in terms of how he will fare in setting the edge vs. the run. But he projects as an edge who could help offset the departure of Sweat and Brandon Graham. I’m not sure Roseman would be aggressive in getting him, but if he drops for off-the-field concerns, I could see the GM handing in the Eagles’ card at 32.

Draft meter: 8

Neiburg: Of all the edge rushers in this exercise, I feel most confident in saying Pearce will be there at pick 32. Pearce had 13 tackles for loss and 7½ sacks at Tennessee this past season, but it’s his strength and technique that could keep him out of play in the first round with some better prospects ahead of him.

Draft meter: 4

Reiner: The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Pearce is explosive off the edge and has the athleticism that the Eagles would covet at the position. But can he become a three-down player? If not, taking a pass-rush specialist in the first round, even at No. 32, seems rich.

Draft meter: 5

Smith: If the Eagles are looking to add more pure speed off the edge, is about as good a fit as they’re likely to find at the end of the first round. He’s a twitchy athlete who could develop into an impact player flying around the edge and closing in on the quarterback. That’s still a projection though, given how one-dimensional his rush plan was in college.

Draft meter: 4

Average score: 5.2

Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

McLane: Conerly makes sense in a trade-back scenario, as do several other tackles not on this list. Maybe some team elevates his worth because of positional importance, but I’d be surprised if Roseman expends a first rounder on him.

Draft meter: 5

Neiburg: Conerly needs to develop a little more and get a little stronger to be a dominant tackle in the NFL. The Eagles don’t need him to play tackle right away. While he goes through an NFL strength and conditioning program the next few seasons, could he play guard?

Draft meter: 5

Olivia Reiner: Conerly is a stellar athlete, but his relatively small frame makes him tough to envision along the Eagles offensive line at tackle. He has no experience on the interior. Can he become strong enough to hold up against NFL defensive ends?

Draft meter: 4

Smith: The way Conerly moves at 6-5, 311 pounds is certainly “unusual” enough to peg him as Stoutland’s type of prospect. He may not have the versatility to play guard, but has the ceiling to be a sensible successor to Johnson while also serving as a reserve swing tackle early in his career.

Draft meter: 6

Average score: 5

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

McLane: Scourton is one of two first round-caliber defensive linemen with inside-out versatility. Landon Jackson of Arkansas is the other. It would be fitting if the Eagles took either in the draft after Graham retired because of their similar traits. I don’t think they project as first rounders like Graham, but they could be value picks later in the second round.

Draft meter: 5

Neiburg: Scourton is an interesting player whose production dipped at A&M after registering 10 sacks at Purdue last year. He’s powerful and has some good rushing moves but he’s not all that speedy. Still, he’s a potential trade-back candidate for the Eagles.

Draft meter: 4

Reiner: Scourton had a disappointing 2024 relative to his performance the year prior at Purdue. Can the Eagles help him rediscover his game at the next level? His lack of athleticism paired with his smaller size may not make him a total fit with the prototype the Eagles have identified in the past. His versatility and his youth (20 years old) are appealing, though.

Draft meter: 5

Smith: Scourton seems like an ideal fit for the Eagles defense as a big, powerful edge rusher who plays with a notable intensity. His lack of polish as a rusher means he should be there at the end of the first round and could even be a trade-back candidate. Either way, it’s hard to argue with his synergy with what the Eagles have already built on defense.

Draft meter: 6

Average score: 5

Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

McLane: Zabel is a guy I didn’t think the Eagles would have great interest in as their first selection, but the more I learned about him, the more I saw Roseman valuing him at 32 or with a mini-move back in the second round. He’s played every position but would likely end up at guard. The Eagles have an obvious need at right guard, but I don’t think that would be the reason for drafting Zabel. He just checks a lot of boxes — many that Stoutland emphasizes in prospects. Keep an eye out for Alabama guard Tyler Booker if he were to drop.

Draft meter: 7

Neiburg: Zabel has positional versatility, having played four of the five spots on the line, and he’s already got quick hands to make up for his relatively short arms. He’ll probably be there at 32, or available if the Eagles trade back, but I see the Eagles targeting other players if they’re picking a lineman this high.

Draft meter: 3

Reiner: Versatility = value. The idea that Zabel could theoretically play anywhere along the offensive line ought to be enticing to the Eagles, who have short- and long-term needs at right guard and right tackle. He compensates for his lack of size with athleticism. But would the Eagles be willing to expend No. 32 on a player who might not project as Johnson’s permanent successor?

Draft meter: 5

Smith: Zabel’s positional flexibility and elite athleticism would make him a plug-and-play interior lineman for the Eagles with plenty of upside. Whether he’s there for the Eagles will depend on if teams deprioritize interior linemen in favor of offensive tackles in the first round, but he’d make plenty of sense for the Eagles if he makes it to the end of the first round.

Draft meter: 4

Average score: 4.7

Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

McLane: Jackson played tackle out of need last season, but seems best suited for guard at the next level. Stoutland may see it differently, but he’s built like an interior offensive lineman. I think he’s another trade back possibility and would qualify as a solid second-round investment.

Draft meter: 5

Neiburg: When Simmons got hurt, Jackson moved outside. The Eagles like that kind of positional versatility, and even though they have a healthy competition as it stands for the right guard spot, bringing in Jackson wouldn’t hurt. But there are bigger holes to fill.

Draft meter: 3

Reiner: Jackson has the versatility to play guard or tackle, which could provide the Eagles value both in the short-term and the long-term. He could be a potential trade-back candidate if the Eagles pick up an early second-round selection.

Draft meter: 3

Smith: Jackson would be an ideal fit for the Eagles in the short- and long-term because of his positional versatility and should be there at No. 32. He could be an impact player at guard and could also bump out to tackle later in his career. The biggest question is whether he’d present enough value at the end of the first round or if he’d be better suited as a trade-back option.

Draft meter: 7

Average score: 4.5

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

McLane: It took a while, but we’ve finally reached the defensive back portion of the meter. Starks seems to have first-round talent, but I don’t think he’s a first rounder for the Eagles. The safety might be worth a second rounder. He showed in college that he can play in the post, the box, and the slot, although there are speed concerns after a so-so combine. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Jahdae Barron and Nick Emmanwori — two other safety prospects. But they should be gone by 32 and I’m not sure Roseman emphasizes the position enough to trade up.

Draft meter: 5

Neiburg: A slot corner who can play safety. A safety who can play slot corner. What description fits Starks? Either one works. Starks could give the Eagles another cornerstone in the secondary, even if they have more critical needs at defensive tackle and edge rusher.

Draft meter: 5

Reiner: Howie Roseman has never selected a safety this early in the draft. Could Starks be an exception? Starks has the IQ that Vic Fangio would covet at a position with uncertainty in 2025 and beyond, but he may not fall to No. 32.

Draft meter: 5

Smith: Starks would be a Day 1 starter with the upside to be a difference-maker if the Eagles take him, but there are two big questions here: 1. Would Roseman draft a safety in the top 50 picks for the first time in his tenure as GM? 2. Will Starks even be there for him to get the chance. Seems unlikely when you account for both of these obstacles.

Draft meter: 3

Average score: 4.5

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

McLane: I’d have Ersery higher if not for some reported off-the-field issues. From what I understand, it could affect his grade with the Eagles. Still, he could be a steal in the second round. He’s athletically gifted for his size and plays with a nasty streak. Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas is another tackle that could go to the Birds in the second round.

Draft meter: 4

Neiburg: Ersery surrendered only one sack in 396 pass-blocking snaps this past season at Minnesota. Those are some Lane Johnson-type of numbers, to be sure. But will the Eagles be taking Johnson’s eventual replacement with their first pick? I’m not buying it this year.

Draft meter: 2

Reiner: The 6-foot-6, 331-pound Ersery possesses the prototypical size the Eagles would covet along the offensive line. While his technique needs some refining, he would have plenty of time to develop behind Johnson. Still, is he too much of a project for No. 32?

Draft meter: 4

Smith: At 6-6, 331 pounds, Ersery has the size, power, and movement skills that line up with what the Eagles value along the trenches. It’s worth noting Ersery doesn’t have much positional versatility, which would make him more of a long-term play rather than a short-term answer. The question is whether the Eagles would pull the trigger at No. 32 or prefer to trade back into the top of the second round where Ersery may still be on the board.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 3.7

Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

McLane: The Eagles have Davis under contract for at least another year, even if they don’t pick up his fifth-round option. Williams has over-the-center size and played the part vs. the run in college. He’s not as freakish as Davis, which is why he’ll likely be there in the second round. But do the Eagles really need another nose tackle project?

Draft meter: 3

Neiburg: At 6-3 and 334 pounds, Williams is a big body in the middle and led FBS with 28 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage over the last two seasons. He’ll probably be on the board at 32 and could give the Eagles an eventual run-stuffing replacement for Davis. More likely, he’s a player you can trade back for.

Draft meter: 4

Reiner: Williams is a dominant run defender with an ability to eat up gaps, but he’s still a work-in-progress as a pass rusher. Sound familiar? The Eagles need more pass-rush juice from a first-round pick on the defensive line.

Draft meter: 4

Smith: If the Eagles are looking for a high-upside defensive tackle who can also do some of the dirty work on early downs, Williams would fit the description. That upside requires so much projection, though, which makes him feel like too much of a boom-or-bust option at No. 32.

Draft meter: 2

Average score: 3.2

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

McLane: Green qualifies as a trade-up candidate, but even if he falls to the Eagles at 32, I think they pass because of off-field red flags. He had been accused of sexual assault when he was at Virginia and denied the two allegations. He’s quite the prospect, though, and led the nation in sacks with 17. He didn’t consistently face top-flight competition, but he more than handled his own against Ohio State and during Senior Bowl week.

Draft meter: 3

Neiburg: Green, a high-energy rusher with speed and power, may be a little undersized, but he’s a relentless attacker off the edge who led the country with 17 sacks. There are obvious questions about his past, though.

Draft meter: 3

Reiner: The Eagles must have a thorough understanding of the two sexual assault allegations made against Green and the circumstances surrounding his suspension from Virginia before making a decision on him, if he’s even available at No. 32.

Draft meter: 3

Smith: Green has the physical traits and college production to go in the top half of the first round, but will have faced plenty of scrutiny during the pre-draft process for significant off-field concerns. Whether the Eagles are confident in Green’s background will determine their willingness to draft him, especially considering the only scenario in which he’s available to them is one where other teams are not as comfortable.

Draft meter: 2

Average score: 2.7

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

McLane: We had to have a tight end. Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland would be plug-and-play replacements for Dallas Goedert, but they are likely out of reach. Taylor makes more sense in a second-round trade back. Elijah Arroyo of Miami is similarly rated. There should be opportunities to get a tight end later in the draft, as well. We didn’t select a wide receiver in this exercise, but Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka would be a nice fit in the second round.

Draft meter: 3

Neiburg: Warren will go early, and so will Loveland, who probably won’t get past the Chargers and his former Michigan coach, Jim Harbaugh. Will the Eagles target Taylor, who has the NFL bloodlines and a lot of potential? They could move back and find some value. But I don’t see it happening.

Draft meter: 3

» READ MORE: LSU tight end Mason Taylor could intrigue the Eagles

Reiner: Taylor arguably ranks atop the best of the rest at tight end behind Warren and Loveland. He has good hands as a receiver and is a serviceable blocker in the run game, but he doesn’t have Goedert’s YAC ability. He could be an option if he is available in a trade-back scenario in the early second round, but is he a legitimate Goedert replacement?

Draft meter: 2

Smith: Tight end is a significant need and Roseman hasn’t shied away from taking them around this range in the past, but Taylor feels much more likely as a trade-back option rather than the pick at No. 32. Even then, it’s fair to wonder whether someone with a higher ceiling might make more sense. Arroyo comes to mind.

Draft meter: 3

Average score: 2.7