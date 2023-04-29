Thumbs up or down: Eagles draft Alabama guard Tyler Steen

🤷🏻‍♂️

Tyler Steen played most of his collegiate career at Vanderbilt, starting on the defensive line before moving to the other side of the ball for his last three seasons there. He transferred to Alabama as a graduate student and started at left tackle for 13 games. He has tackle size at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds, but the Eagles announced him as a guard, and one look at his arm length — 32-¾ inches — suggests why.

Howie Roseman traded out of the back end of the second round into the third and passed on a couple of Georgia players — cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington — avoiding a trifecta of Bulldogs with his first three selections of this draft. But he continued his recent trend of choosing prospects from power conference powerhouses in the early rounds.

Steen will need some polishing in the pros, but he should have time to watch one of the best starting O-lines in the NFL and learn from one of the best O-line coaches in the league. If Jeff Stoutland still projects him as a guard in a year he could have a starting spot if Jason Kelce retires and Cam Jurgens makes the expected move from right guard to center.

The 22-year-old Steen has football and heroism in his veins. His father, Daris, played at LSU and is a retired Marine and his grandfather, Rodney M. Davis, posthumously received the Medal of Honor for jumping on a grenade to save his fellow soldiers in the Vietnam War.