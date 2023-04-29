Eagles use third-round draft picks to select Alabama OL Tyler Steen and Illinois S Sydney Brown

After they traded back a few spots, the Eagles drafted Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen and Illinois safety Sydney Brown with back-to-back third-round picks at Nos. 65 and 66 on Friday evening.

The Eagles entered Day 2 of the draft with the No. 62 and 66 picks. They traded their second-rounder to the Houston Texans in exchange for a third-rounder (No. 65), sixth-rounder (No. 188) and seventh-rounder (No. 230).

Steen, who began his college career at Vanderbilt before he transferred to Alabama for his final season, is listed as a guard and has experience playing at both tackle spots. This past season, he started all 12 games at left tackle. The Miami native comes from a military background. His father, Daris, played football at LSU and is a retired marine, while his late grandfather, Rodney Maxwell Davis, posthumously received a Medal of Honor for his efforts in saving his compatriots in the Vietnam War. According to reports, Steen’s grandfather jumped on a grenade, saving lives.

While the Eagles are widely known to boast one of the sport’s best offensive lines, they lack depth after losing former first-round left tackle Andre Dillard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. With his ability to swing to either side of the offensive line, Steen will provide the Eagles with necessary versatility. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson also has said he plans to play only two more seasons, so Steen could potentially be groomed into the team’s future right tackle.

Meanwhile, Brown represents another piece to the puzzle for a defensive unit longing for depth after 2022 starting safeties Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson departed in free agency.

Brown jumps off the charts with his athleticism and physical prowess. Similar to first-round pick Nolan Smith, Brown’s athleticism score, according to Next Gen Stats, ranked first among all defensive back prospects in this year’s class.

This past season, Brown starred for the nation’s top-scoring defense with the Illini. He tied for third in the nation with six interceptions along with 59 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, and seven passes defensed. Brown earned All-Big Ten first-team honors.

Brown joins a safety unit that features free-agent additions Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, second-year Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace, and Andre Chachere.